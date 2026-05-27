'Company ko pocket money chahiye': Techie shares ₹23,000 internship offer letter, but with an unexpected demand

A Jaipur-based techie has shared an internship offer that promised a monthly pay package of ₹23,000 but asked candidates to first pay ₹1,594 to confirm their enrolment.

Sharing a screenshot of the offer letter on X, user Poonam wrote, “Internship mil gyi guys. But phle company ko pocket money chahiye…”

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Internship mil gyi guys 🙂

But phle company ko pocket money chahiye...😭 pic.twitter.com/0XQMlVGI0c — Poonam🌷 (@thepoonam0914) May 23, 2026

According to the offer letter, the internship offered a monthly basic pay of ₹22,500 along with performance-based incentives. It also mentioned an internet allowance of ₹500 per month, taking the gross monthly salary to ₹23,500. The listed in-hand salary was ₹23,000 per month.

The document stated that interns would be assigned a client and project after onboarding and that the stipend would only be released after successful completion of the assigned work.

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However, the offer also asked candidates to pay ₹1,594 as “internship fees” to confirm their enrolment. Applicants were instructed to complete the payment online through a shared internship form link.

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The letter further claimed that once the payment was completed, candidates would receive a confirmation email, onboarding details, login credentials, platform access, mentor information and internship session links by the end of the day. It also said applicants could choose a flexible joining date.

The internet reacts

The post quickly went viral and drew responses from several users who said they had received similar internship offers.

“Bhai mujhe bhi mili hai. It's a business model. They know that the college students are desperate and that's why they are taking advantage of this,” one user wrote.

Another user said, “I got many mails from these type of companies its a pure scam the company who asked us for the money how can they provide us the stipend or salary. In these months Real companies are only sending mails with rejection.”

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A third user added, “This is not genuine. This is fake offer. Genuine companies don't ask for money.”