Coronavirus in Delhi: 100 Ganga Ram Hospital healthcare staff quarantined

Around 108 health care staff including senior doctors, nurses and medical professionals have been quarantined at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital. The staff members were in contact with two patients who had come to the hospital to get themselves checked. They tested positive for coronavirus but did not show any symptoms of the virus.

Of the 108, 85 are quarantined at home while the rest 23 are at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that there are 386 cases of coronavirus reported in Delhi out of which 259 are from Markaaz Nizamuddin.

The Tabhleegi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin was attended by people from all across the country and also several foreigners has turned out to be a COVID-19 hotspot. As a result, several people across the country who were related to the event reported positive for the virus.

Jain also said that they only have 7,000 - 8,000 personal protection equipments (PPE) kits which will last 2-3 days. The Delhi government has asked for 50,000 PPEs urgently.

Ganga Ram Hospital in a response confirmed that 108 persons on their staff have been quarantined as they were in contact with the two patients who were admitted due to different critical illness and showed no sign of coronavirus. They had respiratory symptoms and were checked for the virus according to ICMR guidelines and results came as positive.

The statement further says that none of the quarantined staff show any coronavirus related symptoms till now.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website reports 2,650 active cases of coronavirus in India along with 68 deaths.

Also read: Over 50 doctors, medical staff tested positive for coronavirus

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Active cases rise to 2,650; Maharashtra tops tally with 423