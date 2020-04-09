Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Total cases, deaths, cured patients, helpline, news updates

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra: Maharashtra is the worst affected state when it comes to coronavirus cases in India. As per the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the state has reported 1,761 confirmed cases and 127 deaths. A total of 208 patients have also been cured or discharged.

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) -- considering the city as the epicentre of coronavirus in the state -- has made it compulsory for people to wear masks in all public places. More than 1000 cases have been confirmed in Mumbai alone. Those violating the rules would be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Pune has also made it compulsory for people to wear masks to prevent the virus from spreading.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address to the state on Wednesday, regretted the inconvenience caused to citizens due to the lockdown but said the government didn't have any other option. As per the official data, the most number of cases -- around 85 per cent - has been reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, and Pune. As the count of the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane city rose to 33, the civic body here identified 15 hotspots to contain the spread of the pandemic, an official said on Friday.

With five more persons testing coronavirus positive, the number of such patients in Nashik district of Maharashtra has gone up to 12, officials said on Friday. The test results of five persons, who are undergoing treatment at the General Hospital, Malegaon, confirmed that they are infected. Four of them are from Malegaon, while another patient is from Chandwad in the district, the officials said.

Maharashtra helpline: 020-26127394

Central Helpline: +91-11-23978046

Coronavirus cases in India

India is under a 21-day lockdown currently until April 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, interacting with opposition members in an an-all party meeting on Wednesday, reportedly hinted the lockdown might be extended considering the present situation. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has reached 8,356, while the death toll stands at 273.

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

