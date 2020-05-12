Coronavirus Live Updates: SC to reopen court premises from next week; India's total cases-70,756, deaths-2,293

Latest updates on coronavirus lockdown in India : The Supreme Court (SC) will reopen its court premises and resume work from the courtrooms from next week. However, the lawyers will argue cases from their chamber, said sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 5th nationwide address on Tuesday may announce a graded lockdown exit with both the lives and livelihoods in focus. He will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday after his marathon meetings with state CMs on Monday. PM Modi's address comes at a time when India is grappling with the increasing number of coronavirus cases. The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 70,756 on Tuesday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The total count includes, 46,008 active cases, 22,454 recoveries, and 2,293 deaths.

9.16 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases

Gautam Buddh Nagar district reported 6 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total count of coronavirus positive cases to 230, including 3 deaths.

9.05 pm: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus cases

Police station sealed in Kangra after a cop tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. The total count of novel coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 66 with 64 fresh cases in Kangra and 2 in Hamirpur.

9.00 pm: Coronavirus updates worldwide: COVID-19 may never be found, cautions UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has cautioned that the mass vaccine for coronavirus may be over a year away, or may never be found. He said in his foreward to the government's new 50-page guidance on a step-by-step relaxation of lockdown rules to curb the spread of coronavirus.

8.54 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases: 5 more test COVID-19 positive

5 more field workers tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in North Delhi's MCD area on Tuesday. The total count of infected staff members in North Delhi MCD stands at 39, out of which 31 are hospital employees and 8 are field staff.

8.49 pm: Maharashtra lockdown latest updates

A special train left from Mumbai Central railway station for Delhi earlier today. Railways has resumed services of 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains from Tuesday.

8.39 pm: Meghalaya lockdown latest updates

Meghalaya Police said on Tuesday that restaurants, cafe, food outlets, and tea shops are allowed to operate, but only for home delivery and take away services.

Operation of restaurants, caf, food outlets, tea shops is permitted, only for home delivery and take away services: Meghalaya Police #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jCUWuxHQOi - ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

8.33 pm: Gujarat coronavirus cases: 362 more people tested positive in 24 hours

Gujarat recorded 362 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 8,904, including 3,246 cured/discharged and 537 deaths, said the state health department.

8.23 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: Increasing count of COVID-19 cases in Chittoor, districts linked to Koyambedu market in Chennai

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to be on high alert following fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Chittoor, Nellore, and East Godavari district. All these cases were linked to the Koyambedu market of Chennai.

8.14 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases

716 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, out which 510 were registered in Chennai. With 8 new deaths on Tuesday, the death toll in the state stands at 61 now. Here the details: -

716 people test positive in the state.

83 cured and discharged on Tuesday.

6,530 active cases in the state.

510 cases in Chennai alone. 4,882 cases in Chennai.

8,718 total positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu.

8.06 pm: Ghaziabad coronavirus lockdown updates

Ghaziabad DM in Uttar Pradesh said on Tuesday that some relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown will be given in the district.

8.00 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates

A special train left from Mumbai Central railway station for Delhi earlier on Tuesday. Railways has resumed services of 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains from Tuesday.

7.56 pm: Coronaviru live updates

The Supreme Court (SC) will reopen its court premises and resume work from the courtrooms from next week. However, the lawyers will argue cases from their chamber, said sources.

7.46 pm: West Bengal coronavirus cases: 110 fresh cases reported on Tuesday

With 110 new COVID-19 cases, the total count of coronavirus cases in West Bengal has climbed to 2,173, including 1,363 active cases and 126 deaths. Meanwhile, 72 deaths also occurred due to co-morbidity, said the state health department.

7.39 pm: India coronavirus news

An Assistant Sub-Inspector from Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday.

7.33 pm: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus cases

J&K reported 55 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, out which 13 cases are from Jammu division and 42 from Kashmir division. The total count of COVI-19 cases in the union territory stands at 934 now, comprising 469 active cases, 455 recovered and 10 deaths, said the J&K government.

7.23 pm: Coronavirus India live updates: Civil Aviation Ministry issues guidelines for airlines and airport operators before flights resume

Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday issued draft SOP to all aviation stakeholders including airlines and airport operators before flight resumption. Passengers and staff showing any symptom, Aarogya Setu app not showing "green" are not to be allowed to enter the airport terminal building. People above 80 years of age to be restricted from travel in phase I of flight resumption. No cabin baggage in initial phase, checked-in baggage to be only one piece.

7:15 PM: India can do 1 lakh tests daily, says Health Minister

India can now do one lakh COVID-19 tests per day, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday. He also said that the country's COVID-19 mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world with 3.2 per cent.

7:10 PM Modi approves ex gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for kin of migrants run over by train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of 16 migrants who were run over by a goods train near Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

7:05 PM: NHRC issues notices over alleged negligence in Delhi Police constable's treatment

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Delhi and Union Home Secretary after taking suo motu cognizance of a complaint accompanied by a media report alleging negligence in the treatment of Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar who died due to COVID-19. They have been asked to submit a report within four weeks.

7:00 PM: Andhra CM YS Jagan's against blanket lockdown extension

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has suggested progressive and pragmatic outlook towards the future of the state and the country post May 17 when lockdown ends.

6:55 PM: 6 new positive cases of COVID19 reported in Himachal Pradesh

As many as have been 6 new positive cases of coronavirus reported in the state today. Total number of positive cases rise to 65 including 24 active, 35 recovered and 2 deaths: Himachal Pradesh Health Department.

6.11 pm: Coronavirus India live updates: Recovery rate getting better every day, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that India's COVID-19 mortality is among the lowest in the world at nearly 3.2%. He added that the country's recovery rate is getting better every day and is currently at 31.7%.

5.58 pm: West Bengal coronavirus cases

The state recorded 110 fresh novel coronavirus cases and 8 deaths on Tuesday. Total active positive cases have jumped to 1,363 in the state now, said West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. (ANI reports)

5.47 pm: West Bengal lockdown news

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that lockdown will continue in the state. She added that the red zones will be further broken into 3 categories- A, B, C which will be figured out by the police. She further said that there will be no change in containment areas.

5.40 pm: Kerala coronavirus cases

5 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, including 3 from Malappuram, and 1 each from Pathanmthitta and Kottayam.

5.35 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases

925 cases confirmed in the state, including 31 deaths and 433 recoveries.

5.27 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases

Karnataka recorded 925 COVID-19 cases as of 5 pm on May 12 including 31 deaths and 433 discharges, and 1 death due to coronavirus infection, said the state health department. (ANI reports)

5.17 pm: Maharashtra lockdown latest updates

Maharashtra government has decided to do the home deliver of liquor to avoid over crowding at alcohol shops in thes state. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with total count of confirmed COVID-18 cases at 23,401 along with 868 deaths, as per the Union Home Ministry.

5.07 pm: Coronavirus vaccine: What's happening in India

The race to find a vaccine and cure for COVID-19 has quickened as countries and companies across the world pacing up in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases.

India- Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific adviser to the central government told India TV that India is well on course to find a vaccine for COVID-19. He added in the interview that if all goes well, India is very likely to has a corona vaccine the next 8 months.

Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) has joined hands with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to develop a coronavirus vaccine. A vaccine called CoroFlu is already being tested by the biotech firm. BBIL is also working with the University of Wisconsin to develop the vaccine. ICMR also said that it has transferred the virus strain isolated at NIV, Pune to BBIL.

Additionally, the Serum Institute of India said that it is planning to manufacture 6 crore of potential corona doses of the vaccine that is under clinical trial in the UK. University of Oxford is conducting trials for its vaccine.

4.59 pm: Punjab coronavirus latest updates

The Sixth Special train carrying 1201 migrant workers left for Chhapra in Bihar from the SAS Nagar Mohali railway station on Tuesday.

4.49 pm: India coronavirus live updates

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday that as of date, 17,59,579 samples have been tested in India.

4.38 pm: Lockdown extension live updates: What after May 17?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 5th nationwide address on Tuesday may announce a graded lockdown exit with both the lives and livelihoods in focus. In his meeting with state CMs on Monday, he asked the states to send the Centre their reports by May 15 leaving the onus of deciding on easing the norms on them. While the economic revival in the country will be the focus of the Modi government, lockdown is likely to stay but with more relaxations.

4.29 pm: Coronavirus in India latest updates

The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission will be launched from 16-22 May. It will bring back Indians from 31 countries. 149 flights including feeder flights will be deployed, according to sources.

4.19 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus news

Nurses at Government Medical College Omandurar, Chennai paid tribute to Florence Nightingale on International Nurses Day on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar also visited the hospital & expressed his gratitude to the nurses and nursing staff there.

4.14 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases

Delhi records 2 fresh COVID-19 cases.

4.07 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus latest updates: 2.81 lakh migrant workers brough back to the state

UP's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said on Tuesday that 233 trains have brought 2,81,408 migrant workers to UP so far. He added, "Today 13 trains have arrived till now and more will come in the coming days. All the passengers will be screened and medical check-ups will be conducted."

3.59 pm: Coronavirus in India latest updates: FIFA to be held in the country between Feb 17 to March 7, 2021

The new dates for the FIFA, which will be held in India, will be held between February 17 to March 7, 2021, tweeted Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (Independent Charge), Kiren Rijiju.

3.52 pm: Coronavirus latest updates

Indians queue at Muscat International Airport in Oman to board the 2nd repatriation flight from Muscat to Chennai, scheduled for today, under Vande Bharat Mission.

3.41 pm: Coronavirus cases in armed forces

9 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Border Security Force (BSF) in the last 24 hours. 6 are from Delhi, 1 from Kolkata, and 2 from Tripura. All of them are under treatment at designated health care hospitals, said the Border Security Force. (ANI reports)

3.37 pm: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.

3.29 pm: Coronavirus latest updates: 2 more ITBP jawans test positive in one day

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said on Tuesday that 2 more jawans of ITBP have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours adding that there are a total of 159 positive cases and 1 recovery in the state. (ANI reports)

3.23 pm: India coronavirus live updates

Indians at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia to board special Air India repatriation flight to Mumbai under the Vande Bharat Mission.

3.17 pm: Coronavirus India live updates: Over 6,000 Indians brought back by Air India, says Aviation Ministry

As many as 6,037 Indians have been flown back to India by 31 flights operated by Air India and Air India Express as a part of the central government's Vande Bharat Mission in the last 5 days, ANI reported quoting the Civil Aviation Ministry.

3.09 pm: PM Modi address today at 8 pm

Prime Minister Modi's last 4 speeches lowdown

1. March 19- In his first nationwide address PM Modi asked the citizens to self-impose of Janata Curfew (people's curfes) on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm.

2. March 24- In his address on this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the countrywide lockdown to extend for 21 days (three weeks) beginning March 25.

3. April 3- PM Modi appealed to citizens to switch off all lights and light diyas and candles at 9 pm on April 5 to mark coronavirus fight.

4. April 14: PM Modi announced the lockdown extension till May 3.

3.00 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

21 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday till 2 pm taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 4,056. Active cases stand at 1563 with deaths at 115, said Rajasthan Health Department. (Inputs from ANI)

2.55 pm: Chandigarh corona latest updates

Vegetable and Fruit market of Sector 26, near the Bapu Dham Colony, has been shifted temporarily to the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Sector 17. Total 150 active cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Bapu Dham Colony till now.

2.49 pm: Gujarat corona latest updates: COVID-19 cases past 6,000 in Ahmedabad, state count- 8,541

The total count of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad climbed to 6,086 on Monday, with the death toll in the city inching towards the 400-mark. Gujarat's tally has jumped to 8,541 with death toll at 513 as it is the second worst-hit state in India.

2.44 pm: Delhi coronavirus latest updates

Watch: Passengers onboard special train that will leave for Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh shortly from New Delhi Railway Station, as train services resume on Tuesday.

2.39 pm: Coronavirus India live updates: German national leaves Delhi airport transit after being stranded for 55 days

A German citizen, who was stranded at Delhi airport transit area for the last 55 days due to coronavirus induced lockdown, left early morning on Tuesday for Amsterdam. He was permitted to board the flight after he tested COVID-19 negative. The German man, named Edgar Zeibat had landed in Delhi on March 18 from Thailand. He was supposed to leave for Istanbul on the day when the flights got suspended. He had been living in Delhi airport's transit area since then. He was also not permitted to go out the Delhi airport as he did not have an Indian visa.

2.29 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases

No new COVID-19 cases has been reported in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Total number of positive cases stands at 68 including 21 active cases and 46 recovered, said the state health department.

2.22 pm: Delhi corona latest updates: Doubling rate has gone up to 11 days, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the national capital has risen to 11 days after climbing to an alarming rate 3.4 days earlier. He added that if the doubling rate reached 18, 20 or 25, "then we will be more comfortable.

2.16: PM Modi live at 8 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting with state chief minister on Monday asked them to prepare notes about the following points: -

Opening up industries.

What places can be opened

How to go for opening the services, and what will be closed.

What should be done to keep red areas under control.

2.10 pm: Lockdown Extension in Telangana Latest Updates

Telangana government has already extended the lockdown till May 29. State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made the announcement on May 6 urging the citizens to cooperate with the decision of the government. The state government has also decided to continue night curfew in all 33 districts.

2.05 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news

A Maharashtra government panel has taken the decision to release nearly 50% prisoners lodged in jails across the state to decongest prisons, in the wake of coronavirus spread fear: officials cited by PTI as saying.

2.00 pm: Lockdown Extension in Mumbai Latest Updates

The lockdown is likely to be extended in hotspots such as Mumbai and Pune in the state of Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state in India. Both Mumbai and Pune are the worst-hit cities in the state with coronavirus cases in both these zones inching past 15,000. In view of this Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray convened an all-party meeting with state leaders on Thursday to assess the ongoing situation. (ANI report)

1.55 pm: Lockdown Extension in West Bengal Latest Updates

There is no clarity on whether the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will extend the lockdown or not. Amid her ongoing fight with the central government, she demanded during state CMs meeting with PM Modi on Monday that the respective Chief Ministers be consulted before the Centre takes the decision to extend lockdown beyond May 17. Central government has in the past alleged that she failed miserably in containing coronavirus.

1.50 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases

13 deaths and 406 new positive cases were reported in Delhi in 24 hours till midnight yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 7639 and deaths to 86, said Delhi Health Department.

1.45 pm: Lockdown Extension in Punjab Latest Updates

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday urged PM Modi to extend the lockdown beyond May 17, but with carefully constructed plan supported by economic and fiscal empowerment of states in order to save lives as well as secure livelihood.

1.35 pm: Lockdown Extension in Maharashtra Latest Updates

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his meeting with PM Modi on Monday asked the Prime Minister to show a precise direction on the lockdown, adding that it should be extended beyond May 17. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with the highest number of coronavirus cases at 23,401 along with 868 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

1.29 pm: PM Modi address at 8 pm today: When and where to watch live streaming

You can all PM Modi's address live on BusinessToday.In live blog.

IndiaToday.In and AajTak.In will also run live blogs on the PM Modi's speech nationwide speech on today..

India Today TV and Aaj Tak will also telecast live address of the Prime Minister at 8 PM.

1.20 pm: Coronavirus India live updates

Watch: Indian Naval Ship Kesari docks at Male port in Maldives, the first destination under Mission Sagar. It will discharge 580 tonnes of essential food items here.

1.15 pm: Modi on coronavirus

PM Modi in his 5th address to the nation on Tuesday could give an idea of how the lockdown restrictions will be eased as coronavirus cases continue to rise steeply across the nation over the past few weeks. In his meeting with the state CMs, PM Modi spoke of a "balanced strategy" to reopen states, but in a staggered manner as the pressure on economy continues to rise.

1.10 pm: Modi on lockdown

PM Modi's address on Tuesday is crucial as it comes at a time when the country is grappling with a double whammy- to extend lockdown 3.0 in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases or to focus on economy. The Prime Minister is likely to speak on how state may go ahead with lockdown easing strategies post May 17.

1.05 pm: Coronavirus India live updates

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS, Delhi on medical advice, said an AIIMS official.

1.00 pm: PM Modi live at 8 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday after his marathon meetings with state CMs on Monday. The central government has asked states to send it suggestions on their respective lockdown exit strategies. He also hinted that the government could ease lockdown restrictions significantly post May 17.

12.56 pm: Kejriwal on lockdown extension in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday invited suggestions from citizens on how much the lockdown 3.0 should be eased post May 17. He has asked people to send him suggestions on WhatsApp, email or on call. He added that all state CMs have been asked by the central government to send it a report on their lockdown exit plans. CM Kejriwal tweeted, "Should the lockdown in Delhi be relaxed after May 17? How much should be relaxed? Please WhatsApp me on your suggestion 8800007722 by 5 pm tomorrow, or call 1031 to record your suggestion." He also asked the citizens to email their suggestions at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com during his video address on Tuesday.

12.52 pm: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus latest updates

Three new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh taking the total number of cases in state to 62 including 21 active cases. Of 3 new cases one is police head constable and one has travel history to Jalandhar, Punjab, said Nipun Jindal, State Special Secretary (Health). (ANI reports)

12.49 pm: Lockdown extension live updates in Jammu and Kashmir

A 'Shramik Special Train' carrying around 1000 migrants, that departed from Chikkabanavara railway station in Bengaluru, Karnataka on 10th May reached Udhampur on Monday.

12.45 pm: PM at 8 pm: Inside track of PM Modi's 5th address

PM Modi is worried regarding the migrant crisis, may raise the issue during his nationwide address.

May speak on state governments suggestions after his meeting with the CMs.

Lockdown may be extended but with ease in restrictions in certain areas.

12.39 pm: PM Modi address at 8 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the migrant worker crisis, may speak on state governments' suggestions on lockdown situation and the economic crisis in the wake of coronavirus induced lockdown.

12.29 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus news

33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 2051, said the state health department. (ANI reports)

12.16 PM: PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM this evening