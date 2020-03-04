Coronavirus: How UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat are dealing with virus scare

As fears over the coronavirus transmission rise, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Rajasthan and Gujarat governments are keeping a close watch on the developing situations as well as ensuring measures to deal with the deadly virus.

The authorities in the respective states have also released helpline numbers for taking queries. Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba who held a review meeting with the concerned state authorities asked them to impose travel restrictions and monitor the airport management in states.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government has put its medical staff on alert after an Italian tourist was tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). The wife of the Italian tourist could also be tested positive for the deadly virus.

The state government announced that the newly-inaugurated hospital at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in Jaipur will have a quarantine ward and has also directed sanitisation of hotels where the group of tourists including the Italian couple stayed.

It also instructed authorities to screen the places they visited as well as the people who came in contact with them. The Italian couple was a part of a 23-member group that visited places across Rajasthan. The couple is currently undergoing treatment as SMS hospital in Jaipur.

The Rajasthan government in its medical bulletin released on Tuesday said that 13 patients with symptoms of coronavirus were admitted in Jaipur with one confirmed case being reported from Rajasthan. Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma also took stock of the preparations to check further transmission of the deadly virus.

Also Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi not to participate in 'Holi Milan' events over COVID-19 outbreak

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier held a meeting with senior officials about the preparedness to handle the situation.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health told India Today that he has directed collectors to ensure adequate supply of medicines and equipment and also keep a check on any price hike.

Uttar Pradesh: Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday.

As soon as any information is received, a team of doctors will be dispatched to examine the visitors for symptoms of COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer of Agra Dr Mukesh Vats told PTI.

"We have issued instructions to all hotels in the city that if any person is coming from Italy, Iran or China, they should inform us. As soon as the hotel informs us, a team of doctors goes to the hotel, and examines them for symptoms of coronavirus. All the tourist sites have been told to inform the 24-hour control about visitors from countries where coronavirus outbreak has been reported," Vats said.

Asked whether symptoms of coronavirus have been found in any visitor in Agra, he said, "The group of 19 tourists who had come from Jaipur were staying in Crystal Sarovar, and had arrived day before yesterday (Sunday) at 2.00 pm. Next (Monday) morning at around 8.00 am, they left for Delhi."

"After this, another batch of 18-19 tourists were staying at the Taj Convention Hotel. They have been tested and have not been found symptomatic. The history of the tourists was scanned, and symptoms searched. All of them are normal. The second batch was tested yesterday in the afternoon," Vats said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on January 27 directed officials to set up 10-bed isolation wards in every district hospital and medical college of the state as a precautionary measure to deal with any suspected case of coronavirus.

The directive came during a review meeting of the Health Department chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read: Coronavirus update: Who can enter India, who cannot?

The CM directed that special vigil be maintained at airports and on the Indo-Nepal border. He further instructed Health Department officials to take necessary steps in coordination with the Union Health Ministry.

Directions were also issued to spread awareness about the virus and precautionary steps.'

Agra District Magistrate appealed people to avoid public gatherings or be a part of crowded areas. The DM also urged people not to shake hands, rather offer namaste

Meanwhile, following the shutting down of two schools in Noida over fears of coronavirus transmission, the Noida administration on Tuesday held a press conference amidst panic and fear.

District Magistrate (DM) BN Singh along with Chief Medical Officer Dr Anurag Bhargava requested people not to panic and believe any rumours concerning the coronavirus outbreak in Delhi-NCR.

Issuing helpline numbers for citizen related queries (8076623612 / 6396776904) Singh said that the UP government is taking all necessary precautions to deal with the coronavirus scare in Noida.

"The situation is very much in our control and no need to be panic...our hospitals, doctors and health department are ready. We are totally equipped -- we have testing facilities in Lucknow, Pune and Delhi," he said.

"Till now only one case has been reported as positive -- the final report is yet to come," Singh clarified.

He said that samples of six people who came in touch with the Delhi coronavirus patient have been sent for testing.

Also Read: Delhi coronavirus patient attended birthday party; many children present

Singh also elucidated that no official order has been given to close schools in Noida.

"Only one school is being sanitised and rest can operate on their own. The other has taken the decision as a precautionary measure," the Noida DM said.

"The board exams, scheduled to take place in that school will now take place at St Joseph School in Greater Noida," he added.

Two popular schools in Noida have been shut over the fear of coronavirus, while a high-end hotel in Delhi has asked its staff to undergo self-quarantine.

The decision to shut the schools was taken after a student's father was detected with the virus. The individual is said to have attended a birthday party along with his child and mingled with other children, parents and teachers as well.

Gujarat: The Gujarat government has decided to open isolation ward in each of the 33 districts for the treatment of any suspected novel coronavirus case, while 87 people, who recently returned from the virus-hit Iran, have been kept under observation, said officials on Tuesday.

The state government is taking precautionary steps after two new positive cases of the deadly infection came to light in the country, they said.

Moreover, 87 people, who had recently returned from Iran, where the deadly virus has claimed 77 lives so far, were kept under home quarantine, said Commissioner of Health, Jai Prakash Shivahare.

"As a precautionary measure, these 87 persons were kept under observation at their respective homes in different parts of the state. To tackle any emergency situation, we have decided to open one isolation ward in each of the districts. At present, such wards have been set up in some civil hospitals," Shivahare said.

Also Read: Coronavirus in Noida: 40 students sent to isolation for a month

Screening of passengers at the airport here for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is also going on, Shivahare said.

Six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country so far. Three of the patients have recovered.

The coronavirus, which was first detected in China in late December, has now spread to 60 nations in Europe, the US, Latin America and other parts of Asia.

More than 3,100 people have died, most of them in China, and over 90,000 have been infected worldwide by the virus.