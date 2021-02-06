Coronavirus vaccine: India to supply 1 lakh Covishield doses to Cambodia

India's vaccine diplomacy has reached around 15 countries after the Centre promised to supply one lakh doses of Covishield doses to Cambodia.

The Indian embassy in Cambodia said on Saturday, February 6, the decision is a testament to India's appreciation for Cambodia as an important partner and its concern for the health and prosperity of the people of Cambodia.

"The India Embassy in Phnom Penh is pleased to announce that the Government of India has approved the supply of one hundred thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Kingdom of Cambodia on an urgent basis," the embassy said.

"The supply has been assured through the Serum Institute of India despite innumerable competing requests from partner countries and our commitment to our domestic population," it added.

Cambodia has so far registered over 470 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of February 2, India has supplied a total of 56 lakh doses as grant assistance and 105 lakh jabs as contract doses to 15 nations, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan informed Lok Sabha on Friday, February 5. These countries include Bhutan (1.5 lakh), Maldives (1 lakh), Nepal (10 lakh), Bangladesh (20 lakh), Myanmar (15 lakh), Mauritius (1 lakh), Seychelles (50,000), Sri Lanka (5 lakhs), Bahrain (1 lakh) and Oman (1 lakh).

The health minister also informed that India has received requests for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines from 22 countries. Additionally, commercial exports have taken place to Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, and the UAE.

Besides, India is also planning to gift five lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine to CARICOM countries (Caribbean Community) and another two lakh doses each to Nicaragua and the Pacific Island states.

As part of the GAVI-COVAX alliance, India will further supply one crore doses to Africa and 10 lakh to UN health workers.

Meanwhile, more than 54 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, according to the health ministry.

Of the 54,16,849 beneficiaries inoculated, the highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 6,73,542, followed by Maharashtra at 4,34,943, Rajasthan at 4,14,422, and Karnataka at 3,60,592.

India started its biggest vaccination drive against coronavirus on January 16.

