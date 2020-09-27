COVID-19 pandemic: One in every 250th person on Earth now infected

With total cases standing at 32.4 million or 0.4 per cent of the world's population, every 250th person on the Earth is now infected with coronavirus. As of September 2020, the world's population stood at 7.8 billion, according to the estimates by the United Nations.

As per a report by Tass news agency which was released on Saturday, 37,000 novel coronavirus deaths were reported in the last seven days. The total number of deaths now stand at 983,000. According to Johns Hopkins University, the US is the country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,032,524 and 203,657, respectively.

India's COVID-19 caseload neared 60 lakh with 88,600 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, while the number of people having recuperated from the disease crossed 49 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 82.46 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry. India is second on the list.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 59,92,532, while the death toll climbed to 94,503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 49,41,627, and there are 9,56,402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

