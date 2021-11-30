COVID-19 update: Six international passengers from 'high-risk' countries tests positive in Maharashtra

Amid the fear of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, six international passengers from South Africa and other "high-risk" countries have tested positive for COVID-19, the Public Health Department of Maharashtra said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra's Health Department also said that one each in Mumbai Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivali Corporation, Meera-Bhayandar Corporation and Pune, and two from Nigeria in Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation have been tested positive.

All their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing and their contact tracing exercise is underway, the state health department added. All these passengers, though tested Covid-19 positive, are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also postponed the re-opening of schools for standard 1 to 7 till December 15 in view of the spread of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in parts of the world. However, Schools for Classes 1 to 4 will reopen in rural areas and for Classes 1 to 7 in urban areas of Maharashtra from December 1.

The new Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of the coronavirus, which was first reported in Botswana on November 11 this year and appeared in November 14 in South Africa, has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO warned that the global risk from the Omicron variant is very high based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with severe consequences.

Even the Union Health Ministry had sounded an alarm on the new Omicron variant in a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan with states/UTs, principal health authorities and other officials.

Terming the reported emergence of the new Covid1-9 variant as a "pandemic within a pandemic", senior official Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, stated that the country is richer in its knowledge of management of COVID-19, the statement added. He again underlined the continued importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, avoiding large gatherings and ramping up vaccination.

Furthermore, the government noting the critical role of vaccination, extended the "Har Ghar Dastak" vaccination campaign till December 31 with "focus on 100 per cent first dose coverage, and completing backlog of second dose vaccination."

No cases of the variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, have been recorded in India so far.

