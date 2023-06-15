Cyclone Biparjoy: Astronaut shares terrifying images of the cyclone from Space Station; see pics

As Cyclone Biparjoy is less than 180 kilometres from the Gujarat coast today, an astronaut named Sultan Al Neyadi at the International Space Station shared some terrifying and breathtaking pictures of the cyclone on the microblogging site Twitter.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi posted a few pictures of Cyclone Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea on his Twitter account. He wrote in the caption, "As promised in my previous video, here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station.”

On June 13, he also shared a video of the enormous cyclone forming over the Arabian Sea and heading towards the Indian coast.

He wrote, “Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured. The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring. Stay safe, everyone!”

As promised in my previous video 📸 here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/u7GjyfvmB9 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 14, 2023

Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured.



The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring.🌩️🌀



Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/dgr3SnAG0F — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 13, 2023

This post by the astronaut grabbed quite a number of eyeballs on the internet. One user wrote, “Looks scary!”

Looks scary!.. — Rahul Singh (@rahuletweet) June 14, 2023

As Cyclone Biparjoy approaches the Gujarat coast, more than 74,000 people living in vulnerable areas have been evacuated. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

Till now, 74,345 people have been moved to temporary shelters in eight coastal districts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Devbhumi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar and Gir Somnath.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, the Director General of IMD, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, said that Biparjoy is a very severe cyclonic storm with damaging potential. This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two years after 'Tauktae' in May 2021.

Watch: Radhe Maa, tailor-turned-self-styled godwoman’s mini-satsang at Mumbai airport for stranded Air India passengers due to Cyclone Biparjoy; Know more about her

Watch: 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched: Check out price, upgrades, variants and rivals like TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160