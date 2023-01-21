Daler Mehndi falls for fake tweet claiming his songs healed Prince Harry

Prince Harry's memoir Spare has generated a lot of attention globally since its release earlier this month. Various posts about the book, including parodies, are being shared on social media.



Daler Mehndi, the spirited Punjabi singer, fell for a fake tweet about Harry listening to the Indian singer's songs when he was feeling low.



It all began with a tweet from a Twitter account whose bio reads, "Everything I say is untrue and satire." They jokingly posted that Prince Harry enjoys the music of Jamaican dancehall performer Shenseea. The post sparked a flurry of memes.



Participating in the craze, Instagram user @qualiteaposts shared a post replacing Shenseea's name with Daler Mehndi's.



“Prince Harry reveals the music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in his new book 'Spare'. ‘In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot’,” they shared.



When the singer clicked on the tweet, things changed. He shared the post thanking Prince Harry for listening to his music.



“I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex,” he wrote.

Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023



The tweet has garnered so many views since it was shared a day ago. Additionally, it has prompted numerous comments from people.



“Someone please tell me,” a user wrote. “I don’t think we should tell him. This is the cutest acceptance speech ever,” shared another.



Spare, Harry's explosive tell-all memoir, sold 1.43 million copies in the UK, US, and Canada in just 24 hours, setting a Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.

