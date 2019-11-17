Delhi air pollution: AQI improves from 'Severe' to "Very Poor"; strong winds abate smog

Delhi air pollution: Delhiites breathed easy on Sunday as the air quality in the national capital improved after five successive days of being in 'Severe' category. The air quality index (AQI) stood at the 'very poor' category during the early hours of Sunday.

The overall AQI in Delhi on Sunday morning was registered at 365 as against 505 on Saturday, as per the government's air quality information service SAFAR.

The national capital has been reeling from 'Severe' category air quality for the past five days forcing the Kejriwal government to shut all schools in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.

The air quality near Lodhi Road was registered at 254 (PM10) in the early hours of Sunday, falling under the 'Poor' category. Chandni Chowk, which is one of the busiest areas in Delhi recorded an AQI of 299 (PM10). However, the air quality near Indira Gandhi International Airport stood at 315 which comes under the 'Very Poor' category. The AQI near Mathura Road was also under the 'Very Poor' classification.

Meanwhile, the air quality also improved in Delhi's adjoining areas. The AQI in Ghaziabad stood at 365. The suburb is considered as the most polluted city in India. Noida too recorded an AQI of 299.

Odd-Even Extension:

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal received a lot of flak over not extending the odd-even road rationing rule in the national capital. He recently said will take a final decision on the extension of the anti-pollution measure on November 18 (Monday).

"As per weather forecast, air quality in Delhi will improve in the next 2-3 days. If the air quality doesn't improve, we will take a decision on extending odd-even vehicle scheme on November 18," CM Kejriwal said at a press conference on Friday.

"We do not want people to undergo unnecessary inconvenience," he added.

Friday was the last and final day of the 12-day odd-even car rationing scheme. Odd-even road rationing rule came into effect on November 4.

