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Delhi announces ₹7.5 lakh compensation for families of prisoners who die in custody

Delhi announces ₹7.5 lakh compensation for families of prisoners who die in custody

The Delhi government has introduced a new compensation framework for prison deaths, offering financial relief to families in cases of unnatural death inside jails.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 3:31 PM IST
Delhi announces ₹7.5 lakh compensation for families of prisoners who die in custodyDelhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

The Delhi government has notified a new compensation scheme for families and legal heirs of prisoners who die under unnatural circumstances in city jails, with payouts ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh depending on the cause of death. The move, announced by the Chief Minister’s Office, is in line with National Human Rights Commission guidelines, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

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What the scheme covers

Under the Scheme for Payment of Compensation on Account of Death of Prisoners in Delhi Prison, 2025, families will receive Rs 7.5 lakh if a prisoner dies due to clashes between inmates or alleged torture or assault by prison authorities, according to the Home Department notification. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been fixed for deaths linked to negligence by prison authorities or staff, negligence by medical or paramedical personnel, or suicide by a prisoner.

The scheme applies only to unnatural deaths in any Delhi prison on or after the date of notification. It does not cover natural deaths, deaths due to illness, cases involving escape from prison or lawful custody, or deaths caused by disasters or calamities.

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READ ALSO: Delhi launches Lakshmi Yojana portal: Women can now apply online for ₹2,500 monthly assistance

Review And inquiry process

In every eligible case, the jail superintendent will be required to send the magisterial inquiry report, post-mortem report, final cause of death, the prisoner’s medical history, and details of treatment provided before death to the Director General of Prisons, Delhi, according to the notification.

The cases will then be examined by a committee headed by the Director General of Prisons, with the Assistant Inspector General of Prisons, Resident Medical Officer, Deputy Controller of Accounts, and Law Officer as members. The panel will review the records before compensation is approved.

Government’s position

Rekha Gupta said the scheme is intended to provide timely relief to affected families in specified cases and to strengthen administrative accountability in the prison system. The notification formalises the compensation framework for deaths that occur under unnatural circumstances inside Delhi’s prisons.

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ALSO READ: End of property disputes? Delhi moves to digitise all land records with ‘Property Aadhaar Card’ under ‘Land Records Bill 2026’

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Published on: Aug 3, 2026 3:31 PM IST
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