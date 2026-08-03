Delhi announces ₹7.5 lakh compensation for families of prisoners who die in custody

Under the Scheme for Payment of Compensation on Account of Death of Prisoners in Delhi Prison, 2025, families will receive Rs 7.5 lakh if a prisoner dies due to clashes between inmates or alleged torture or assault by prison authorities, according to the Home Department notification. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been fixed for deaths linked to negligence by prison authorities or staff, negligence by medical or paramedical personnel, or suicide by a prisoner.

The scheme applies only to unnatural deaths in any Delhi prison on or after the date of notification. It does not cover natural deaths, deaths due to illness, cases involving escape from prison or lawful custody, or deaths caused by disasters or calamities.

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Review And inquiry process

In every eligible case, the jail superintendent will be required to send the magisterial inquiry report, post-mortem report, final cause of death, the prisoner’s medical history, and details of treatment provided before death to the Director General of Prisons, Delhi, according to the notification.

The cases will then be examined by a committee headed by the Director General of Prisons, with the Assistant Inspector General of Prisons, Resident Medical Officer, Deputy Controller of Accounts, and Law Officer as members. The panel will review the records before compensation is approved.

Government’s position

Rekha Gupta said the scheme is intended to provide timely relief to affected families in specified cases and to strengthen administrative accountability in the prison system. The notification formalises the compensation framework for deaths that occur under unnatural circumstances inside Delhi’s prisons.

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