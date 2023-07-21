Delhi-born man invents device that lets you order pizza telepathically; here's how 

A Delhi-born man Arnav Kapur, who studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has developed an artificial intelligence-enabled device known as 'AlterEgo'. This innovative headset, which debuted its prototype in 2018, allows users to communicate with machines, AI assistants, and even other people by merely articulating words internally.

The AlterEgo device works by interpreting brain signals and relaying information through vibrations in the inner ear. This unique method of communication is entirely private and internal, using bone conduction to send and receive streams of information. With this device, mundane tasks like ordering pizza become a silent conversation between the user and the machine. Imagine being able to order your favorite Domino's pizza without uttering a single word or making any observable movements - that's the power of AlterEgo.

MIT described AlterEgo as a "non-invasive, wearable, peripheral neural interface." It enables humans to converse in natural language with machines and services without opening their mouths or making externally observable movements. The user receives feedback via audio through bone conduction, ensuring the interface does not interfere with the user's normal auditory experience. This makes the interaction feel entirely internal, almost like talking to oneself.

According to MIT, "AlterEgo is a non-invasive, wearable, peripheral neural interface that allows humans to converse in natural language with machines, artificial intelligence assistants, services, and other people without any voice-without opening their mouth, and without externally observable movements-simply by articulating words internally."

Beyond its novelty, the AlterEgo device holds significant potential for those with speech difficulties. Diseases like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Multiple Sclerosis often rob individuals of their ability to communicate verbally. Kapur's invention could provide a new avenue for these individuals to express themselves and interact with the world around them.

A video demonstrating Kapur's use of the device has gone viral on social media. In it, Kapur responds to the interviewer's questions almost instantly without speaking a word, leading the interviewer to exclaim, "You have the entire internet in your head."

Kapur's passion for science, mathematics, and arts has been instrumental in his journey to create AlterEgo. He believes these disciplines should not be considered separately but as complements when attempting to find solutions to world problems. Currently pursuing his PhD at MIT, Kapur continues to explore the intersection of these fields in the Media Arts and Sciences program at the MIT Media Lab.

Arnav Kapur's achievements extend beyond AlterEgo. His inventions include a 3D printable drone, a platform for large-scale gene expression measurement, and a device called Drishti to aid visually impaired individuals. He has also co-developed an art installation displayed at the Tate Modern in London and the alt-AI conference in New York. His contributions to innovation have earned him a spot in TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2020.

