Delhi floods: PM Modi takes stock of situation amid more rains

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him right after he returned from his two-nation trip and asked for an update on the management of the flood crisis in Delhi.

Saxena wrote on Twitter, “Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi, as soon as he reached India, he called and took a detailed account of the flood situation in Delhi and took complete information about the related efforts being made. He again instructed to do all possible work in the interest of the people of Delhi with the help and cooperation of the Centre.”

"Immediately after arriving in Delhi, PM Modi spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena about progress achieved in mitigation of a flood-like situation," officials told the news agency PTI.

On Saturday, heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi, causing the existing waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city to worsen. This situation in the national capital results from heavy rainfall in neighbouring states and the release of excess water from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, due to which water level in the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level.

Authorities have asked residents in rain-hit areas to stay indoors as visuals of waterlogging in key and the low-lying regions of Delhi continue to float on social media.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has assured that the authorities are making efforts to open all five gates of the Yamuna Barrage, some of which are jammed with silt, to aid floodwater drainage in the capital city.

"The water level in the Yamuna is receding. The situation will be normal soon if it doesn't rain. If it rains, then it may take a bit longer," CM said.

As per the Central Water Commission, Yamuna's water level came down to 206.87 metres by 8 pm on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday. The city is on flood alert since the Yamuna River's water levels exceeded the danger level.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has ordered non-essential government offices, schools, and colleges to remain closed until Sunday to ensure public safety.