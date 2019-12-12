Delhi weather: IMD predicts heavy rains, relief from toxic haze likely

Parts of Delhi are likely to receive heavy rains on Thursday along with intense showers and lightning at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, as predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rains will greatly benefit Delhi and surrounding regions as they will improve air quality.

The Met office also said that heavy showers and snow are very likely in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), as well as parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. It further predicted thunderstorm and hailstorm along with lightning in several parts of these states and the Union Territory (UT) of J&K.

The IMD added that several areas of Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are expected to witness lightning as well.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality turned to 'severe' category for the second straight day on Thursday with the overall air quality index (AQI) recorded at 407.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus emergency" category.

The AQI in the surrounding areas of Delhi was also high with Ghaziabad at 470, Noida and Greater Noida at 422 and Faridabad at 398, according to Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR).

