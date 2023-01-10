Delhi weather update: Cold wave, dense fog continue; flights, trains delayed

With dense fog persisting over Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, a few flights from Delhi were delayed as a result of poor visibility. According to reports, around 40 flights have been delayed at Delhi airport due to weather conditions. However, there was no flight diversion reported till 7 am.

Some flights (Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu) are delayed due to fog and cold in the national capital, reported news agency ANI.

Trains in North India were also affected as the New Delhi Railways Station was engulfed in dense fog on Tuesday morning. More than 36 trains are reportedly running late in the Northern Railway region.

The temperature was 8.4 degrees in Delhi's Palam and 7.8 degrees at the Safdarjung Observatory at 5.30 am on Tuesday. Several areas in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi reported sub 50 metres visibility due to thick fog cover.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fog is classified as ‘shallow' when visibility dips below 1,000 metres, as ‘moderate’ when visibility is between 200 and 500 metres and as ‘dense’ when it is below 200 metres. ‘Very dense’ implies that visibility is below 50 metres.

Dense fog has continued to shroud the national capital over the last few days, impacting rail and air traffic.

Monday was the fifth consecutive day when Delhi's minimum temperature was lower than most hill stations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including Chamba (8.7 degrees), Dalhousie (9 degrees), Dharamshala (9.2 degrees), Shimla (10.3 degrees), Manali (6 degrees), Kangra (8.9 degrees), Dehradun (6.5 degrees), Mussoorie (11.3 degrees), Nainital (6 degrees), Mukteshwar (7.6 degrees) and Tehri (9.2 degrees), according to the IMD.

An Indian Railways spokesperson said that 267 trains were cancelled on Monday due to Delhi weather. Many flights were also delayed and three were diverted to Jaipur.

