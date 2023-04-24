‘Different kinds of headache’: DMRC’s meme urges commuters to stop dancing inside Delhi Metro trains

Nowadays making Instagram reels is increasingly becoming popular inside Delhi metro. People make videos of dancing to songs, wearing inappropriate clothes, brushing their teeth and several other weird acts only to get huge likes and views on social media.



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has repeatedly urged commuters not to make videos inside Delhi Metro trains.



On Monday, DMRC used a meme template to ask commuters not to film videos inside Delhi metro trains. “Metro mein travel karein trouble nahi (Travel in the metro, do not cause trouble),” it tweeted in Hindi.



DMRC’s meme showed different kinds of headaches and why they happen. It depicted how migraine, hypertension, and stress impact different parts of the head. In the picture, the last head showed a person suffering from pain in their entire head and the reason behind it was shown as “When you see someone dancing in the metro.”



The post created quite a buzz on the internet as netizens gave funny reactions to the tweet.



“Also pl issue instruction to pqssengers who play videos and audios without earphones. Sometimes the content is very weird to be played in open. Though there are instruction and are already played on PAS but it needs to be played frequently (sic),” a user commented.



Recently, DMRC said that passengers can be fined if they are caught making reels inside the metro.



It has been observed that filming such videos can be a source of disturbance and inconvenience for other passengers, noted DMRC.



This is not the first time that Delhi Metro has issued such warnings. Earlier, DMRC took an example of RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song to say that "Dance is fun but Delhi Metro mein Na-Naacho Naacho Naacho".

