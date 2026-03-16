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'Different level of scam': Netizens as Bengaluru cafe levies 'gas crisis charge' on mint lemonade bill

'Different level of scam': Netizens as Bengaluru cafe levies 'gas crisis charge' on mint lemonade bill

The image of the receipt quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing criticism and sparking debate about additional fees being added to restaurant bills

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 16, 2026 12:54 PM IST
'Different level of scam': Netizens as Bengaluru cafe levies 'gas crisis charge' on mint lemonade billBengaluru café adds 'gas crisis charge' to lemonade bill

A cafe in Bengaluru has triggered a wave of reactions on social media after a customer shared a bill that included an unusual surcharge described as an "Extra Gas Crisis Charge."

The bill, reportedly issued by Theo Cafe, showed a 5 per cent additional charge added to the total amount under the label "Extra Gas Crisis Charge." What surprised many online users was that the charge appeared on a bill for mint lemonade, a drink that typically requires no use of cooking gas.

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The issue comes at a time when commercial LPG supply disruptions and rising fuel costs have been affecting restaurants and eateries in several cities. Some establishments have reportedly been exploring ways to manage increasing operational expenses.

The customer who received the bill reportedly shared the receipt online, after which it began gaining traction across social media platforms and messaging groups. The screenshot showed the lemonade order along with the extra surcharge, prompting discussions about transparency in restaurant billing.

How did netizens react?

The decision to include such a charge on a simple beverage order left many people puzzled. Several users argued that restaurants already include taxes and other charges, and that adding a separate "gas crisis" fee for items that do not require cooking seemed excessive.

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One user joked, "Next what? Bangalore charging for change in weather."

Another wrote, "Lemonade is made on Gas??? India is different level of scam."

A third comment added sarcastically, "They probably thought it applies to all gases including the carbon dioxide gas in the soda."

The incident has since sparked a wider conversation online about whether businesses should pass rising fuel costs directly to customers through additional surcharges, especially when the item ordered does not appear to involve the resource in question.

Published on: Mar 16, 2026 12:54 PM IST
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