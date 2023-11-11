scorecardresearch
Diwali 2023 Shubh Muhurat: Check auspicious timings for Lakshmi Puja in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

The Lakshmi Puja, which is conducted in the evening during the Pradosh Kaal, is an important Diwali tradition.

A key part of Diwali is the Lakshmi Puja, observed to pay tributes to the Goddess of wealth during Pradosh Kaal, the evening time. A key part of Diwali is the Lakshmi Puja, observed to pay tributes to the Goddess of wealth during Pradosh Kaal, the evening time.

As Diwali falls on November 12, homes across the nation are set to shimmer in the glow of diyas, colorful lights, and vibrant rangoli. This festive occasion is a quintessential time for families to convene, exchange gifts and bolster their bonds in the spirit of unity and prosperity.

 A key part of Diwali is the Lakshmi Puja, observed to pay tributes to the Goddess of wealth during Pradosh Kaal, the evening time. Uniquely, each city follows a distinct 'shubh muhurat', or auspicious time, for carrying out the puja.

Major cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, have released their respective 'Shubh Muhurat' timings according to a Hindustan Times report. 

In Delhi, the auspicious time range is from 5:32 pm to 8:00 pm, providing a window for significant rituals and events to be performed. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, it begins somewhat earlier at 5:14 pm and lasts till 8:14 pm.

Kolkata also observes an early start, with its Shubh Muhurat recorded from 5:17 pm to 7:45 pm. 

In the Southern cities, Bengaluru's 'Shubh Muhurat' is between 5:49 pm to 8:16 pm, while Chennai observes it from 5:52 pm to 8:08 pm. 

These timings are crucial in Indian culture, as they signify the most auspicious phase of the day for conducting important tasks or ceremonies.

The Lakshmi Puja is held on the third day of the festival. The following day is Govardhan Puja, which is devoted to Lord Krishna. According to legend, Lord Krishna rescued the citizens of Mathura from Lord Indra by lifting a mountain known as "Govardhan."

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej in areas such as Maharashtra, is the fifth and final day of Diwali. Bhai Dooj honours the special relationship that exists between a brother and a sister.

Also Read: Pre-Diwali air quality: Delhi air quality improves, most areas record AQI below 300

Published on: Nov 11, 2023, 9:57 PM IST
