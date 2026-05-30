Don’s throne is empty: Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan — Who will rule the franchise next?

The search for Bollywood’s next Don has become one of the industry’s biggest talking points after Ranveer Singh exited Don 3. With the franchise now facing a crucial casting decision, fans and industry insiders are gossiping about who could inherit one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic roles.

A Legacy Built by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

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Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 was envisioned as a fresh chapter in the blockbuster franchise that began with Amitabh Bachchan’s legendary portrayal in 1978 and was later portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). Both actors left a lasting mark on the character, making the task of finding a successor particularly challenging.

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Recent reports suggest that the filmmakers are reassessing their options following Ranveer Singh’s departure. While the makers have not officially announced a replacement, several names have emerged in media reports and fan discussions. The next Don must possess the charisma, intelligence, menace and style that defined the character across generations. With audiences closely watching every development, the casting decision could determine the future of one of Bollywood’s most valuable film franchises.

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Who Will Take Over the Don Empire?

At the centre of the speculation is Shah Rukh Khan. For many fans, the superstar remains the ideal choice to continue the franchise. His version of Don transformed the character into a slick, modern anti-hero and helped both films become major commercial successes. Industry observers believe that bringing him back would instantly restore momentum to the project and generate huge excitement at the box office.

Another name repeatedly linked to the franchise is Hrithik Roshan. Known for his action roles, screen presence and stylish persona, Hrithik is viewed by many as a natural fit for the role. Although there has been no official confirmation, social media discussions have frequently highlighted him as a strong contender capable of carrying the franchise forward.

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Some reports have also suggested that the makers could opt for a complete reboot with a younger actor. This approach would allow the franchise to move away from comparisons with Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan while introducing Don to a new generation of viewers. However, such a decision would also carry significant risk given the character’s established legacy.