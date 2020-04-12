Easter Sunday 2020: Check out wishes, WhatsApp statuses, Facebook messages

Easter Sunday is one of the most important festivals in the Christian calendar. According to the New Testament, Easter Sunday is the day on which Jesus Christ resurrected after his crucifixion. Easter Sunday also marks the conclusion of the Passion of Jesus, which is led by lent, fasting, penance and prayer for a 40-day period. This year Easter Sunday is being celebrated on April 12.

As the entire country is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, meeting someone to wish them on Easter is not advised. However, there is no need to worry as there is a collection of Easter 2020 wishes just below to send to your loved ones.

WhatsApp Easter 2020 messages and statuses

Happy Easter wishes to your family! I hope you're surrounded by sunshine, flowers, chocolate, and family on this happy day.

Wishing you all the love and happiness that only Easter can bring. Have a joyous celebration with your family!

Happy Easter to a special bunny! May your day be filled with fun and joy and lots of delicious chocolate Easter bunnies and peeps!

Here's to hoping this Easter holiday brings your family health, happiness, and lots of love. Avery happy Easter to you

Easter is a time of reflection and joy. When we emerge from our cocoon of doubt to fly freely on the wings of faith. I wish you and your family a pleased Easter

May the Lord bless your home with happiness and unwavering faith this Easter. May health and prosperity come your way for now and forever. Happy Easter to you

During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter. Happy Easter to you

May Easter bring your life colour, brightness, joy and, of course, lots of chocolate eggs and bunnies

Wishing you sunshine and a basket full of chocolate on this beautiful day. Happy Easter!

Giving thanks for friends like you on this special occasion. Happy Easter!

During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter

Easter symbolizes the renewal of life. I wish you and your family the renewal of life, love, and happiness. Happy Easter to you

Happy Easter to you, may all your heart's most fond desires come true!

Stay blessed, be happy and have a wonderful Easter!

Sending you Easter blessings and wishing you a reflective, peaceful holiday.

Here's to an Easter spent remembering what the holiday is really about: peace, forgiveness, and the gift of Jesus

Easter brings fun, Easter bring Happiness, Easter brings God's endless blessings, Easter brings love and the freshness of spring. Happy Easter to you and your family!

