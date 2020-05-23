Eid Mubarak 2020: Eid-ul-Fitr wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp status, quotes for loved ones

Eid-ul-Fitr is the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal. The literal transaltion of Eid-ul-Fitr is "Festival of the Breaking of the Fast," or "the Feast of Fast-Breaking". It marks the end of the holy month, Ramadan, when many Muslims will not eat or drink during the daytime for a 29- or 30-day period. This religious Eid is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast. Eid al-Fitr starts at different times and even different days, depending on location. To make it more uniform, some Muslims celebrate Eid when the new moon appears over Mecca instead of their own locations.

Eid is celebrated by Muslims and non-Muslims throughout the world with great love and peace. Muslims observe this day by following special Eid prayer called Eid namaz then give money and sweets to poor and needy peoples so that they can also celebrate this beautiful day.

On this occasion, Muslims dress up to attend their local mosque. However, this year, due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, all religious places have been closed. Hence, this year Muslims will be celebrating Eid at their houses. Don't worry, here are WhatsApp messages, quotes and wishes to wish Eid-ul-Fitr for your friends, and family amid the coronavirus lockdown.

1. Eid is a "Day" which come with happiness

and joy, wish this day joy with your special one and all.

2.With this hope I wish you have a wonderfull eid and

you got more chances of getting more successful memories.

Eid Mubarak

3.Eid after the Ramadan is a very sweet gift of

Allah Almighty we have to thank him for it.

Happy Eid dear.

4. On this joyous occasion

May Allah bless

you with happiness and grace

your home with warmth and pace

6.May this day bring peace and smoothness in your life, may it provide you the best time of your life. Happy Eid day! On Eid-ul-Fitr, wish that Allah's blessings light up the path and lead to happiness.

7.It's a day of rejoicing and bliss; it's a day of blessing and peace; it's a day to reflect and ponder; it's a day to celebrate together!

8.Eid Mubarak, my friend. I pray that after eating some delicious delicacies on Eid, you'll regain some common sense. Love you!

9.May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and Sins and ease the suffering of all peoples around the globe.

10.NO SHADOWS TO DEPRESS U,

ONLY JOYS TO SURROUND U,

ALLAH HIMSELF TO BLESS U,

THESE R OUR WISHES FOR U,

TODAY, TOMORROW, AND EVERY DAY...

EID MUBARAK.