Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook status, Eid Mubarak messages, images, greetings

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals among Muslims. This festival marks the end of the month of Ramadan when the Muslim community observes fasts (roza) for one entire month.

This festival is usually celebrated with much fervor among the Muslims. This year, however, there won't be any mass gatherings or big events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can still send best wishes to your friends, family members and colleagues on this day.

Eid Mubarak messages, wishes

On this day, we should pay gratitude to Allah for all it has given to us. Eid Mubarak!

No shadows to depress you, only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you. Today, tomorrow, and every day. Happy Eid!

Eid Mubarak! Wishing you a joyous celebration and shower of Allah's blessings.

Happy Eid! May the great Allah prosper the works of your hands. Enjoy this joyous feast! Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2021

May you be blessed with the divine grace of Allah. On the occasion of this glorious festival, wish you happiness, peace and prosperity on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid is a day of sharing and caring for others. Eid Mubarak!

"There's a battle going on inside you in Ramadan, and for 30 days Allah gives you the power to win."-Nouman Ali Khan

Best wishes to you and your family for a blessed Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid Mubarak!

"Ramadan is, in its essence, a month of humanist spirituality."-Tariq Ramadan

"Ramadan is a celebration of a faith known for great diversity and racial equality."-Barack Obama

Eid Mubarak images

Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Here's when the moon will be visible in India, UAE, Qatar