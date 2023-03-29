Elon Musk doesn't think of sugar as poison; here's why

Consumers across the world are increasingly seeking a healthier lifestyle, which includes opting for nutritious snacking choices, reducing sugar intake, among other factors. However, Elon Musk (as always) believes otherwise.
Here's what happened:
Elon Musk took to Twitter to reply to Peter Diamandis's post where the latter called sugar a poison.
In a post on the micro blogging platform, Peter Diamandis, the executive chairperson of the X Prize Foundation, said "Sugar is poison". To which, the Tesla chief replied "I eat a donut every morning. Still alive".
After the Twitter boss' comment, Diamandis further reframed his claim to be more specific. "Okay Elon, allow me to be more specific. Sugar is a slooow poison," he wrote.
The comments, as expected, evoked tons of reaction from Twitter users who instantly took to the platform to share their views.
"EVERYTHING in moderation," a user wrote.
"A donut a day keeps the doctor away!," said another.
Another Twitter user said, "The biggest problem is not the sugar you add to your food; it is the sugar corporations add to your food."
"I agree with Elon. Sugar is not the enemy. Calling it poison is tantamount to calling water poison: drinking too much water and you drown, but drinking it in moderation is no problem at all. Water ain’t poison. Neither is sugar," a Twitter user commented.
"What's life without donuts!," added another.
Take a look at the comments:
