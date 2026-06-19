'Everyone thought I was making a mistake': Delhi Police SI quits govt job, moves to Australia

Former Delhi Police sub-inspector Nishant Tomar has shared how leaving a secure government job in India and moving to Australia changed the course of his life.

In a video posted on Instagram, Tomar reflected on his journey from serving in the Delhi Police to becoming a homeowner in Australia and working as a real estate agent helping other families buy their first homes.

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In the caption of his post, he wrote, "Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Australia Home Owner Real Estate Agent." Tomar said many people around him believed he was making a mistake when he chose to leave the security of a government job and begin again in a new country.

Tomar recalled the transfer and said it presented uncertainties and difficulties, but that he was able to create a new life with patience and flexibility. He claims that this path ultimately resulted in his becoming a real estate agent and acquiring a home in Australia.

From his time as a police officer in Delhi to his life in Australia, the documentary depicted various phases of his transformation and included glimpses of his residence and place of employment.

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In the long run, Tomar claimed that the shift was not the product of chance but rather of taking risks and fighting through challenging circumstances. Additionally, he stated that some of the most significant possibilities in life result from choices that at first seem overwhelming.

Social media reactions

Tomar's story prompted reactions from social media users, many of whom praised the dedication and patience required to rebuild a life in another country.

A user commented, "Feeling encouraged to see your courage. I done in the similar way, I'm in a growing phase. Need your blessings"

Second user commented, "One question I have. Looking back, do you think you made the right decision to come to Australia?"

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Third user commented, "How much money did you spend overall for shifting to Australia 🇦🇺 from India 🇮🇳??"