‘Fake news’: Virat Kohli dismisses report of building cricket pitch at Alibaug farmhouse

Indian star batter Virat Kohli minced no words as he responded to a report of building a cricket pitch at his Alibaug farmhouse, along with actress-wife Anuskha Sharma. This response comes after a national daily reported that the former Indian skipper is aiming to build a cricket pitch in his Alibaug farmhouse.

“Bachpan se jo akhbaar padha hai wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab (The newspaper I have been reading since my childhood has also started printing fake news),” Kohli said in an Instagram story.

The report had stated that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma invested Rs 19.24 crore for an 8-acre land to build a farmhouse in Alibaug. It cited another report to add that the batter is keen to have a cricket pitch at the property and is overseeing the minutest details of the construction.

Kohli has seen a fair share of incorrect reports, more recently on his Instagram earnings. According to a report in Hopper HQ, the star batter demands $1,384,000 or over Rs 11.45 crore per post, making him the third-richest athlete on the social media platform. He is third only to Cristiano Ronaldo who commands $3,234,000 or Rs 26.76 crore per post and Lionel Messi, who commands $2,597,000 or Rs 21.49 crore for a post.

Shortly after the report made headlines, Virat Kohli, who has 256 million followers on Instagram, took to social media to state that the report is incorrect. “While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true,” he said.

On the work front, Kohli will return to the ODI team for the Asia Cup that begins later this month. On September 2, India will play against Pakistan. Kohli was rested for the T20I series against the West Indies that India lost 2-1.

Also read: Virat Kohli is the third-richest athlete on Instagram, commands Rs 11.45 cr per post

Also read: 'Not true': Virat Kohli issues clarification over his social media earnings doing rounds