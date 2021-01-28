Farmers protest: Delhi Police shuts down traffic on Ghazipur border; requests commuters to take alternate routes

Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert on late Thursday saying that the Gazipur border has been closed. The notification stated that traffic has been diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizamudin Khatta. As per the alert issued by Delhi Traffic Police, traffic is heavy in the Ghazipur border area and Vikas marg. It has requested commuters to take alternate routes.

Delhi Traffic Police issued the alert on Twitter.

Earlier, scores of police personnel had reached the site at Ghazipur border where farmers are protesting against the centre's new farm laws. Ghaziabad district administration on UP government's directive has ordered framers to clear out the site. It has served farmers a notice under section 133 of CrPC (conditional order for removal of a nuisance). The order was issued two days after the Republic Day tractor parade organised by farmers turned violent, with clashes taking place between the police and farmers on January 26. Several protesters had stormed the Red Fort in New Delhi and hoisted flags.

However, the framers have refused to clear out their protest site on Ghazipur border despite the police requesting them to do so.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has said that the farmers will remain firm in their protest against the Centre's farm laws and will not vacate the site until further discussions with the Central Government.

Tikait has claimed that the water and electricity supply to the farmers' protest site has been shut off by the Ghaziabad district administration. He added that this will not stop farmers and they will get water from villages. Tikait has indicated that he will not bow down to any pressure exerted by the government. He even said that he will end his own life but won't abandon the protests against the farm laws. Tikait has urged farmers at Ghazipur border to save their tents which have been in place since November 26, 2020.

