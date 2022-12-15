FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi's camaraderie wins hearts during France vs Morocco match

FIFA World Cup semi-final: In a moment of sportsmanship, French footballer Kylian Mbappe hugged his Moroccan counterpart Achraf Hakimi during the France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup match in Qatar. France won the second FIFA semifinal match against Morocco with a score of 2-0.

Mbappe shared an image of the moment on Twitter and wrote, “Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history.”

Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history. ❤️ @AchrafHakimi pic.twitter.com/hvjQvQ84c6 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 14, 2022

After the moment went viral on social media, football fans were elated at the camaraderie displayed by the two sportsmen. A user wrote, “Absolutely. Proud of them. Great display of sportsmanship by both of you. Like brothers…”

Great display os sportsmanship by both of you. Like brothers... — Jude Ekwedike (@jekwedike) December 15, 2022

Issam Barrahil, a football enthusiast from Morocco, tweeted, “Tonight, you were both amazing! It was a challenging game between Morocco and France. I am rooting for France in the final game and for you Mbappe as the best player in this actual World Cup Qatar 2022. Hard Luck (sic)!”

(Issam from Morocco) — Issam Barrahil (@IssamSmart) December 15, 2022

We are proud of you two and your humane relationship...keep going and you are the history bo of you ....we wish best luck @KMbappe and hard luck for our Lion and king @AchrafHakimi in the next battles . — SAIDI Abdelhafid (@saidiAbdelhafi1) December 15, 2022

Purely classic.... outstanding 💪💫 pic.twitter.com/VKSHHVaoZ4 — Patoleey Minor (@patoleey1) December 15, 2022

True friendship never ends💔👏🫶 pic.twitter.com/gq95bLOVvB — Love Oromo (@ObseeUtaa) December 15, 2022

Another football enthusiast wrote, “My youngest brother is proud of you Kylian Mbappe. Can you invite him to France for dinner after the World Cup? He predicted that France will lift the trophy and you win the golden boot.”

Football admirers were also quick to shower their wishes on winning team, France, as well as back Morocco for giving a strong fight. Singer and music composer Adnan Sami, known for his songs like Lift Kara De and Bhar Do Jholi Meri, tweeted, “Sportsmanship at its best! Congratulations France! Morocco has every reason to be super proud of an incredible performance throughout this World Cup!”

Morocco has every reason to be super proud of an incredible performance throughout this World Cup!👏👏#FrancevsMorocco #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/PFcXGwHRSR — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 14, 2022

Another football lover wrote, “Congratulations France. Finally defending champions are back on the finals and Morocco has a brilliant tournament throughout this World Cup. Morocco airport is this way (sic).”

Congratulations France. Finally defending champions are back on finals and Morocco has a brilliant tournament throughout this world cup. Morocco airport is this way 👉👉😝#FrancevsMorocco #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/aNSaGV1Lte — Nagraj Nemuri (@Naggnemuri) December 14, 2022

Another user tweeted, “Morocco took down Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way to becoming the first African nation to ever make the World Cup semifinal. What a ride it was. Nothing but huge respect to this team.”

Morocco took down Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way to becoming the first African nation to ever make the World Cup semifinal.



What a ride it was. Nothing but huge respect to this team. 👏👏👏🙌✨🇲🇦#FrancevsMorocco #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/CSOFUbjMho — Pranusha Reddy (@PranushaReddy93) December 14, 2022

This would've been something special by Jawad El Yamiq, was so close to scoring an absolute beauty... #FranceVsMorocco #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/4lVhTyvpKk — Arnab Palui 🇮🇳 (@thestreetchaser) December 14, 2022

BBC2’s Noreen Khan wrote, “Really gutted for Morocco. They’ve been absolutely brilliant not just in this semi but throughout the World Cup. They made history and have won the hearts and respect of millions. No doubt have also inspired many along the way. Be proud Morocco.”

Really gutted for Morocco, they’ve been absolutely brilliant not just in this semi but throughout the World Cup. They made history and have won the hearts and respect of millions. No doubt have also inspired many along the way. Be proud Morocco 🇲🇦 👏 #FrancevsMorocco — Noreen Khan (@DJNoreenKhan) December 14, 2022

In another touching gesture after the match, Mbappe picked up Hakimi from the ground and consoled him. Hakimi was distraught at the 2-0 loss against the defending champions. Both the footballers also shared a hug.

What happened at France vs Morocco FIFA semi-final?

Theo Hernandez scored an opener in the fifth minute of the match, giving France an early lead. Substitute Randal Kolo Muani doubled France’s lead after he came off the bench in the second half. Morocco had to deal with injury concerns. Captain Roman Saiss had to be replaced at the 21st minute and Mazraoui got replaced at the beginning of the second half. Saiss’ center-back partner Nayef Aguerd also had to be pulled out. Roman Saiss sustained a hamstring injury during the match against Portugal.

Hakim Zayech came up with the first shot on target but Morocco came the closest to equalising the match towards the end of the first half when Jawad El Yamiq pulled off a bicycle kick inside the box.

Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann had opportunities to make it 2-0 but Giroud’s hit rattled the post and Griezmann’s shot got blocked. France had only one shot on target at the end of the first half. Hamdallah grabbed the ball outside the box but the substitute did not take a shot at the goal.

France was resolute in their defence and clinical in attack throughout the match and Mbappe clinched the winning goal for the team.

FIFA World Cup 2022 final and play-off

With this win, France became the first defending champions to reach the FIFA finals since Brazil in 2002. France will go up against Argentina on December 18. The last team to win back-to-back World Cups were Pele’s Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Meanwhile, Morocco have to face Croatia in the play-off match on December 17.

