'Final meal of the day...': Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson reveals the 'secret to eternal youth'

How far would you go to defy aging or even cheat death? Bryan Johnson, a 47-year-old tech millionaire, is on a mission to find out. Featured alongside his 19-year-old son, Talmage, in the Netflix documentary Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever, Johnson has laid bare the extreme daily regimen he believes holds the key to immortality.

For Johnson, living forever isn’t just a far-off dream — it’s a practical pursuit. “Living forever and living tomorrow are identical concepts. I really want to live tomorrow. And when tomorrow arrives, I am imagining I probably want to live tomorrow's tomorrow,” he explained.

Build a family culture of health and hard work



My son Talmage and I:

• final meal of the day: noon

• in bed 8:30 pm, up 5:00 am

• sleep: 100%, 2+ deep, 2+ REM, awake • Blueprint stack/food

• 60-min workout: strength, cardio, flexibility, balance

• Focused work pic.twitter.com/WAsjiF9wp8 — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) January 2, 2025

The father-son duo share a rigid lifestyle that starts at 5 a.m. and ends with lights out at 8:30 p.m. Their daily routine includes a vegan diet of vegetables, nuts, seeds, and berries, carefully calibrated to deliver 2,250 calories, 130 grams of protein, 206 carbs, and 101 grams of fat. Workouts are an hour-long blend of strength, cardio, flexibility, and balance. By bedtime, Johnson boasts a resting heart rate of 47-49 beats per minute.

“Talmage views me as his future self, and I view Talmage as my former self,” Johnson said in the documentary. The interviewer quipped, “I thought you were going to say you view Talmage as your future self.” Johnson chuckled, “In many ways, that’s true.”

Beyond diet and exercise, Johnson credits "perfect sleep" as a game-changer. He adheres to strict habits: no caffeine, alcohol, or large meals before bed, and a consistent evening wind-down ritual. “High-quality sleep changed my life,” he stated, emphasizing its role in slowing the aging process.

Johnson and Talmage’s commitment extends to experimental practices, including a highly publicized multi-generational plasma exchange in 2023 involving Johnson’s 71-year-old father. The procedure sparked debate about the lengths people will go to preserve youth.

Through his rigorous lifestyle and his Blueprint supplement line, Johnson aims to not just extend life but redefine it.