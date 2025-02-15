From pet to internet star: Husky earns $27,000 in just 3 days with luggage service, turns homestay into viral hotspot

In China’s picturesque Lijiang Old Town, a husky named Hakimi has become an unlikely internet sensation—and a hardworking hotel assistant. The energetic dog has taken on the role of a luggage porter, delighting tourists by hauling their bags to a local homestay.

What started as a playful experiment has now turned into a viral phenomenon, bringing in guests and even generating 200,000 yuan (US$27,000) in just three days.

Nicknamed Hakimi, the husky was raised by Xu, the owner of a homestay in Lijiang, Yunnan province. Initially just a beloved pet, Hakimi’s newfound skill emerged unexpectedly. “When Hakimi came to our home, it was very energetic. Last April, when I took it out to play and had the idea of having it try pulling a trolley, to my surprise, it learned right away,” Xu told the South China Morning Post.

Without formal training, Hakimi quickly adapted. “At first, it would occasionally turn over or bump into people, but it improved through practice. Its skills have improved. Also, it rarely destroys things at home, probably because it uses up its energy outside,” Xu added.

Far from considering it a chore, Hakimi thrives on the activity. “Every time it pulls the trolley, it gets excited, as if it is going out to play,” Xu shared. The husky’s regular route spans only 200 meters, from the South Gate of Lijiang Old Town to the homestay. “We only take it out to transport luggage when guests request it. Many guests ask for it, and the dog usually does this about three to six times a day.”

The husky’s viral fame came as a complete surprise. Xu initially posted videos online just for fun, but they quickly gained traction. “Each video gets between one and 10 million views. Hakimi has become a ‘little fortune bringer’ for the homestay. At its peak, it brought in 200,000 yuan in online revenue in just three days,” he said.

Hakimi’s charm has captured the hearts of Chinese netizens, who have flooded social media with praise for the dog’s intelligence and playful spirit. One user remarked, “The Husky’s ancestors must have been something special to produce such a talented dog!” Another noted Hakimi’s precision: “When it turns a corner, it even looks back at the luggage, using inertia to position itself. This way, it can smoothly go downhill without crashing. It is so smart!”

With its wagging tail and unwavering enthusiasm, Hakimi has not only lightened the load for travellers but also turned a simple homestay into a must-visit destination.