From washing dishes for ₹18 to ₹180 crore revenue: Jayaram Banan’s Sagar Ratna story

The experience gave Banan an understanding of kitchen operations, purchasing, customer service and staff management. These lessons later became the foundation of his restaurant business.

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Delhi became the turning point

Banan moved to Delhi in 1973 and soon took charge of a canteen at Central Electronics Ltd in Ghaziabad. He reportedly invested less than ₹2,000 in the venture and began operations with three cooks. The business helped him gain confidence as an independent food entrepreneur.

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In 1986, after years of saving, Banan opened a 40-seater restaurant in Delhi’s Defence Colony market. Named ‘Sagar’, the outlet was started with approximately ₹5,000. Its menu featured popular South Indian staples such as idli, dosa and sambar.

The restaurant recorded sales of ₹408 on its first day, but high rent and operating costs made the initial months difficult. Banan reportedly worked from 7 am until midnight as business gradually grew. As demand increased, he added seating above the restaurant, yet customers continued to queue outside.

Building the Sagar Ratna brand

Banan expanded the business across Delhi and later acquired Woodlands in 1991. In 1999, Sagar Ratna opened its first franchise outlet in Ludhiana, marking the beginning of a wider North India expansion.

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The company later attracted private-equity investment. In 2011, India Equity Partners acquired a majority stake, but Banan eventually bought back the investor’s holding and regained control of the chain in 2017.

Sagar Ratna has since expanded across India and international markets while continuing to focus on vegetarian cuisine and traditional recipes.

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Moneycontrol reported that the company’s revenue rose to approximately ₹179.65 crore in FY25, with a profit after tax of ₹12.26 crore. From washing dishes for ₹18 a month to building a restaurant business worth nearly ₹180 crore in annual revenue, Banan’s journey has earned him the popular tag of North India’s ‘Dosa King’.