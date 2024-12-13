scorecardresearch
Business Today
NEWS

'Gali Tauba-Tauba!': Young girl asks Alexa to give abuses, gets hilarious and 'Sanskari' responses instead

Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, is widely known for helping users with tasks like playing music, managing shopping lists, and controlling smart home devices.

In the video, which quickly gained traction on social media, a young girl jokingly asked Alexa to use abusive language. Instead, Alexa responded with a series of humorous and unexpected replies that left viewers thoroughly amused.

In the viral video, a girl casually asks her Alexa device, "Gaali do na yaar (Alexa, abuse me)," but instead of responding with rude language, Alexa replies humorously, "Gali Tauba-Tauba!" (an expression of shock).

Undeterred, the girl continues her playful request, and each time, Alexa delivers a witty and amusing response. At one point, Alexa humorously remarks, "No, I am very cultured in this matter." In another instance, she quips, "Then I'll have to apologise to Shaktimaan."

Alexa wraps up the playful banter with a final response: "Leave the abuses, drink a cup of hot tea." These comical exchanges have left viewers in splits, spreading laughter across social media platforms.

Published on: Dec 13, 2024, 9:05 PM IST
