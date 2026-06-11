'Got only ₹1,064 instead of ₹8,076': Green SM's Delhi rollout hits turbulence as drivers raise concerns over payouts

Less than a week after Vietnam-based mobility company Green SM launched its electric taxi service in Delhi-NCR with plans to challenge established ride-hailing players, the company is facing complaints from drivers who allege that promised earnings have fallen short and payout conditions were changed after recruitment.

The complaints come shortly after Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh flagged off Green SM's operations on June 5. The company launched a fleet of 1,000 electric taxis and announced plans to expand to 10,000 vehicles across India within a year.

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Drivers, however, claim that the income they were promised has not translated into actual payouts.

A driver, who did not wish to be named, claimed he had received only ₹1,064 as his weekly payout, instead of ₹8,076, which was the promised amount from the company's side.

“We also have to pay our children’s school fees, we also have to buy milk and vegetables for our kitchens. Doesn’t the company understand that?” another driver told the Indian Express.

Drivers allege payout conditions were revised

According to drivers, Green SM had promised a 'Minimum Business Guarantee Income' of ₹35,000 a month for the first two months of operations, irrespective of the number of bookings completed. This amounted to ₹1,346 per day for 26 working days in a month.

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Drivers said the offer was particularly attractive because they did not need to own the vehicles. The company provided VinFast electric cars owned by Green SM's parent group, Vingroup.

However, several drivers now allege that the company has introduced additional eligibility requirements for availing the guaranteed income.

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According to a message sent by the company to drivers and seen by The Indian Express, eligibility for the 'Minimum Business Guarantee Income' is linked to performance metrics, including an acceptance rate of at least 90 per cent, a completion rate of at least 90 per cent and a customer rating of no less than 4.8.

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The message also instructed drivers not to remain online while charging their vehicles or while at home, and to log in only after entering the vehicle and beginning duty. Drivers were further asked to avoid unnecessary ride cancellations and complete all trips professionally.

The communication stated that only those drivers complying with these requirements would be eligible for the minimum guaranteed income.

Several drivers claimed these conditions were not communicated to them at the time of recruitment.

“The company has still not arranged for permissions for all the cars to enter Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. So what should I do if I get a booking for Noida? I can’t cancel it or I won’t get the payment, and if I go, the traffic police will catch me,” said one driver.

Company says it is reviewing concerns

Responding to the allegations, a Green SM representative said the company acknowledges the feedback received from driver partners during the initial phase of operations in Delhi-NCR.

“Following these concerns, representatives from Green SM India promptly met and held direct discussions with driver partners to listen to their concerns, address the issues raised, and explore appropriate solutions together. The discussions were held in an open, constructive, and collaborative spirit,” the representative said.

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The company added that it is currently evaluating operational performance and considering adjustments where necessary.

“As part of rolling out its service in a new market, Green SM is continuously monitoring and evaluating operational performance to ensure the best possible experience for both customers and driver partners. The company is currently reviewing actual operational data and considering necessary adjustments to optimise operations and strengthen support for its driver partners.”

“In addition, Green SM will introduce a policy allowing eligible drivers to take their vehicles home, helping improve operational efficiency, increasing flexibility and providing greater convenience in their daily work,” he added.

Green SM eyes rapid expansion in India

Green SM officially began operations in Delhi-NCR on June 5 in the presence of Delhi ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Pankaj Singh, along with Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh.

The company deployed around 1,000 electric taxis in the region and has said it plans to expand its fleet to 10,000 vehicles nationwide within a year, aiming to fill the premium electric mobility space left vacant after BluSmart's shutdown.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi government is committed to promoting green initiatives that help reduce pollution and improve the quality of life of citizens," Sirsa said at the launch event.

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Electric mobility is a key pillar of Delhi's vision for sustainable urban transport and aligns with the objectives of the Delhi EV Policy to accelerate the adoption of clean mobility solutions, reduce vehicular emissions and improve air quality, Pankaj Singh said.

"Every step towards electrification is a step towards a healthier environment and a better quality of life for our citizens," he added.

Green SM is a Vietnam-based company and, according to the official statement issued during the launch, has also established a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The event was attended by Nguyen Van Thanh, Global CEO of Green SM, and Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of Vingroup Asia.

(With inputs from PTI)