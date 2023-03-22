Gurugram woman duped of Rs 20 lakh by fraudsters posing as Mumbai cops

A Gurugram woman was allegedly duped of Rs 20 lakh by fraudsters posing as police officers, as per reports. The fraudsters first impersonated as officials from a courier company and thereafter as a deputy commissioner of police of Mumbai to trap the woman.

The victim, a resident of Sector 43, received a call on March 3 from someone claiming to be from a courier company. She was told that a parcel from her had been confiscated by Customs since it contained illegal items, PTI reported.

The caller also told the victim that her call would be transferred to Mumbai Police.

The next callers claimed to be "Deputy Commissioner of Police Balsing Rajput" and "Inspector Ajay Bansal" from the Mumbai Police's cybercrimes unit.

The duo claimed that the victim's Aadhaar had been used in multiple "criminal transactions and money laundering cases" from her three "additional bank accounts" in Mumbai. On being told that she did not have a bank account in Mumbai, the duo asked the victim to make a transaction to validate her accounts.

"They asked me to transfer Rs 4,99,999 and said this is a secret code to start a financial investigation," the victim said in her police complaint.

After she transferred the money, the duo told the victim to transfer more money as "security deposit" to carry out an "inertia financial check".

The victim alleged that she transferred Rs 20,37,194 in six transactions.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the IT Act at Cyber Crime (East) police station on Monday.

The police said a probe is underway.

Recently, in another case of cybercrime, a man from Delhi was defrauded of Rs 29 lakh when he was trying to buy iPhones on Instagram. The victim filed a complaint with the authorities, which resulted in the filing of a fraud case against the anonymous criminals.

(With PTI inputs)

