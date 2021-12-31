Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram status, messages, stickers, images, quotes to share with loved ones 

After all the bizarre events and happenings around the world including the coronavirus pandemic, people are set to say goodbye to 2021. But why is New Year so special? Beginning of the New Year is the best time to determine your goals for the upcoming year and it is also time to get away from things that have happened in the past to allow new possibilities for the next year. The New Year celebrations have gone low-key due to the coronavirus pandemic since last year and the threat of Omicron in this year. Many of us cannot meet friends and family due to the coronavirus crisis but doesn’t distance make the heart grow fonder? This, however, does not hold people back from making this occasion special for their family members, friends and colleagues at work.

Happy New Year 2022 wishes

You stood by me like a rock through 2021. As we enter this New Year, I hope I can do the same for you.

Wishing you a happy New Year! May it be filled with new adventures and good fortunes.

It is always nice working with a master in his field. You are such a smart boss, may you lead us to greater heights. Happy New Year boss!

Hope you have a rocking celebration! Have a cheerful year ahead! Happy New Year

I feel so happy to have completed one year working for you. You are an amazing boss! Thank you for giving me a chance to work for you. Happy New Year boss!

Here’s a toast to the future, a toast to the past, and a toast to our friends, far and near. The past, a bright dream; may our friends remain faithful and clear Happy New Year.

Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!

Wish the New Year brings for you lots of joy, happiness, good health and indeed wealth. Have a rocking year. Wish a Happy New Year!

Forget the shortcomings of the previous year and embrace this fresh start with utmost zeal. Happy New Year!

New Year 2022 Advance messages and SMS

As you are moving into the New Year, let victory be around you on each platform of life. May you be surrounded with lots of joy and happiness. Happy New Year 2022 in advance.

I’m making a resolution to make time for all the special people in my life especially you. Here’s to a wonderful 2022. Happy New Year!

May this New Year bless you with health, wealth and happiness.

On this New Year, I wish that you have a superb January, a dazzling February, a peaceful March, an anxiety-free April, a sensational May, and joy that keeps going from June to November, and then round off with an upbeat December.

New Year comes again and again to spread the spirit and celebration. Have a wonderful New Year party and Happy New Year with joy and peace.

It is wonderful to have another 365 days of love and happiness with you. Happy New Year sweetheart!

A New Year means a new chapter. I hope 2022 is an incredible part of your story. Happy New Year!

As we step into another year, I’d like to thank you for lifting me up every time when I am down and encouraging me to move forward. Have a beautiful year!

New Year 2022 WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status

Happy New Year 2022 Stickers

People can also share Happy New Year wishes through stickers on social media platforms like WhatsApp. WhatsApp provides various stickers and GIF apps for the same purpose.

How to download New Year WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Visit Google Play Store and type WhatsApp New Year stickers in the search bar

Step 2: You now have access to various sticker packs and can now download the pack of your choice.

Step 3: Open WhatsApp and head to a personal chat or group once downloaded.

Step 4: Press the emoji option to select the sticker tab

Step 5: Select the sticker pack head to open the pack and scroll down to select some stickers

Step 6: Tap the sticker you want to share with your friends and family

New Year 2022 quotes

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.”- Oprah Winfrey

“Each day is a new beginning, the chance to do with it what should be done and not to be seen as simply another day to put in time.”- Catherine Pulsifer

“This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.”- Taylor Swift

“The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are.”- JP Morgan

“Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start.”- Nido Qubein

“The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals.”- Melody Beattie

“On New Year’s Eve, the whole world celebrates the fact that a date changes. Let us celebrate the dates on which we can change the world.”- Akkilnath Logeswaran

“In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours.”- Beyonce

