Happy Teej 2020 on July 23: Wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses, images to share with loved ones

Hariyali Teej is an important festival in Northern India. It is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha, waxing phase of the Moon, in the holy months of Sharavan. According to the modern calendar, the festival falls either in July or August. This year Hariyali Teej is being celebrated today, July 23.
Hariyali Teej is first of the three Teejs that are celebrated. The other two are known as Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. The festival is celebrated in the honour of Goddess Parvati, who epitomises suhagan, a married woman. Hence, this festival holds special significance for married women and many even observe fasts for their husbands on this day.
Here is is a collection of wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses, which you can quickly copy and send to your loved ones, thus including them in your celebration of Hariyali Teej.
Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes
Hariyali 2020 Messages
Hariyali Teej 2020 Facebook and WhatsApp status
Hariyali Teej 2020 Photos
Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Haryali Teej.#HariyaliTeej #Teej2020 pic.twitter.com/GPySTjYK3z- Midas Finserve Pvt. Ltd. (@midasfinserve) July 23, 2020
Watch Teej Special video hereJuly 22, 2020
#blacklives always mattered in , centuries back and today!. Hariyali #Teej2020 allude to the tall dark & handsome #Krishna, whose fav pastime was swinging on floral swings in verdant forests of the holy Braj with His consort, Radha Rani. pic.twitter.com/uU8aWUyb23- Akashika Mohla (@mangolassi14) July 23, 2020
Happy Hartalika Teej to all! #_#Teej2020 pic.twitter.com/LmmMSOxaOu- Uttam_Chand (@uttam_chand_7) July 23, 2020
