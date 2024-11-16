'Haven't seen him this scared ever': Netizens after Ashneer Grover-Salman Khan meet on Bigg Boss 18 goes viral

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was recently spotted on the reality show Bigg Boss 18. The show's host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan roasted Grover, who was also a judge on the first season of Shark Tank India, about the controversial statements of the mercurial entrepreneur against the superstar.

During this exchange, Salman told Grover that he heard the latter talk about him and called out the ex-Shark Tank India judge on doglapan (double standards). "I heard you talking about me. You said, 'We have signed him for this much.' You also gave the wrong figures. So what is this double standard?" Salman asked.

To this, Ashneer replied in an unusually demure manner. Grover said that the decision to make Salman Khan the brand ambassador was one of the smartest moves he made.

Salman then said: "The way you are talking now, the video of yours that I saw earlier, this attitude wasn't apparent back then." Grover then explained that "maybe in the podcast, it didn't come across correct."

Towards the end of the clip, Salman says: "The way it is now, it is correct." Videos of their interaction went viral on social media, with netizens saying that Grover was really scared during the meet with the Bigg Boss host.

"Haven't seen him this scared ever," a social media user wrote.

"Well now, Ashneer will realise how it feels being a Shark Tank contestant. I'm loving this," another user wrote. "He said similar lies about other celebs like Salman, Virat-Anushka, etc. Don't like him at all," a user mentioned.

"Wow!!!!! Yeh kya hain. I can't believe Ashneer is losing all his respect by coming on to such shows. He said Salman ko humne itna paisa diya tha pata nahin kya kya. Lol Salman never forgets nor forgives," a second user said.

"I have never seen Ashneer so humble so 'haanji' 'sir'. This is actually hilarious. Why did he even go there what was he thinking (sic)," yet another user said.

In a podcast, Grover said that when he was building his business, he wanted Salman Khan as a brand ambassador but lacked the funds to pay the superstar's fees for endorsements. He further mentioned during the same podcast that Salman agreed to a reduced fee of Rs 4.5 crore.