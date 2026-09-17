He lost his job but not his 9 am routine: Gurugram man reveals how he spends his days after layoff

He was laid off from an MNC in Cyber City on September 10 after spending seven years at the organisation. But instead of staying home, he continued leaving at 9 am every morning because he had not yet found the courage to tell his parents that he was out of work.

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He said he packed his personal laptop every morning and left home as usual. He was relieved that his mother had not noticed that his office laptop was no longer at home.

Read the viral post here:

His workday, however, had changed completely. He spent his mornings at Starbucks applying for jobs and learning Python. Later, he travelled to Vasant Kunj and Hauz Khas to teach underprivileged children before returning home around 5 pm.

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Describing the situation as an “exhausting double life”, he said he did not know how long he could continue with it.

The post drew support from Reddit users, with some sharing their own experiences of dealing with layoffs and hiding job losses from their families.

One user said they had gone through a similar situation twice and had spent months paying for a co-working space so their family would not know they were unemployed.

“I did same in 2024 for 4 months and did last year 2025 for 6 months. Never told my family that I’m jobless. Paid co-working space charges for around total 10 months. After that got a job and worked for 6 months now again jobless. This time couldn’t do it and told the family that not working as laid off. Now sitting at home, finding jobs again. Stay strong bro. You will get another good job. Keep learning,” the user wrote.

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Another user noted that maintaining a routine could help during a difficult period and praised him for continuing to stay active.

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“Hey, first of all, you’re an amazing human being, and you’re so courageous for choosing to do this alone and not sharing it with someone, whatever the reasons may be. Just wanted to tell you that you’re doing exactly what you’re supposed to do. You’re not falling into negative patterns; you’re still following your routine and living your life. That itself is 80% of the battle won. You’ll land something amazing. Keep going, stay physically active, and you’ll do great", the commenter said.

A third user advised him to tell his parents instead of carrying the burden alone.

“You don’t need to, being honest is better, jobs will.come and go, same for good and bad times. Being positive is the key and family support is necessary, tell them, your life will be easier,” the user wrote.

For now, the man continues to leave home at 9 am, turning what used to be a commute to work into a daily search for his next opportunity.