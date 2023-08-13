Heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh, trigger landslides, floods; orange alert issued

Heavy rain on Saturday triggered floods and landslides, forcing the closure of over 300 roads in Himachal Pradesh. The local weather department issued an orange alert of heavy to very rainfall on Sunday and a yellow warning of heavy rain on Monday.

State officials said that a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus met with an accident after a section of the Mandi-Shimla highway near Kango caved in, injuring twelve passengers. The authorities said the passengers had a narrow escape as the bus stopped over the sunken stretch.

"Continuous heavy rain has resulted in caving in of roads, building collapse, landslides and increase in water levels in the rivers and streams. DGP Sanjay Kundu has directed the district superintendents of police to be on alert and advise hospitals to be in readiness," the authorities said in a statement.

As landslides blocked the Mandi–Kullu National Highway between Mandi and Pandoh, Kullu-Manali areas were cut off in the state.

Several alternative routes were blocked as the swollen waters of Suketi Khud flooded the areas along the banks and the roads.

The local administration issued an alert advising the people in the valley to stay at their houses.

The Shimla-Kalka National Highway remained blocked for several hours after a fresh landslide at Chakki Mor and was partially opened for light vehicles in the afternoon. However, several landslides on this stretch and fog hampered the traffic movement.

According to officials, as many as 302 roads were closed in the state.

The road to Sri Nainadevi temple was also blocked due to a landslide, and people were asked to take an alternative route to reach the temple.

A major landslide occurred in the Nalagarh area of Solan district following heavy rains, and four rooms of about 600-year-old Nalagarh Fort collapsed on Friday night. Raja Bikram Chand of the Chand dynasty of Himachal Pradesh constructed the fort in 1421 AD, and presently it has been converted into a resort by the erstwhile royal family.

According to data from the state emergency operation centre, since the monsoon started on June 24, 255 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh, while the state has suffered losses of Rs 6,807 crore.