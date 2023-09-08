'His death shocked me': Rajinikanth condoles demise of 'Jailer' co-star G Marimuthu

Tamil entertainment industry has bid fairwell to director and actor G Marimuthu who passed away at the age of 58 on Friday. The veteran actor suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of the day while he was dubbing for his TV show ‘Ethir Neechal’.

Marimuthu collapsed suddenly and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. His co-actors from the show immediately rushed to the hospital upon hearing about his sudden demise.

The director is survived by his wife, Backiyalakshmi and two children - Akilan and Ishwarya. His last outing on the silver screen was the blockbuster film ‘Jailer’, which was released last month and earned over Rs 630 crore at the box office.

Superstar Rajinikanth also condoled the death of his colleague on Friday as he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Marimuthu was a wonderful person. His death shocked me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.”

Marimuthu revealed in an interview earlier that he ran away from his hometown Theni with the dream of becoming a director in Kollywood. He directed his first film in 2008 - ‘Kannum Kannum’.

Apart from directing he also did acting roles and some of his memorable performances are in ‘Vaali’, ‘Jeeva’, ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ and ‘Jailer’. But the reason for his recent fame was the TV show ‘Ethir Neechal’ which made him a YouTube sensation.

Marimuthu’s body was shifted from hospital to his Chennai home in Virugambakkam for the people to pay their homage. He will be taken to his hometown Theni later today where his last rites will be performed.