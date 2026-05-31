How to apply for an International Driving Permit (IDP) online? Step-by-step guide

Do you want that unforgettable road trip through the Swiss Alps or along California's Pacific Coast Highway to be remembered for the breathtaking vistas, or for a shocking traffic fine that lands in your Indian mailbox weeks after you return?

While driving on pristine international highways is the ultimate vacation dream for many Indian travelers, it can quickly turn into a bureaucratic headache if you aren't careful. From hidden speed cameras to complex right-of-way rules, steering a car in a foreign country requires much more than just holding a valid license.

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Several popular tourist destinations allow you to hit the open road using a valid Indian driving license (DL). However, the permission is always temporary, and specific conditions apply — such as the license being printed in English and containing your photograph and signature.

Here is a breakdown of major countries that accept your Indian license, how long it remains valid, and when you absolutely must back it up with an International Driving Permit (IDP).

When do you actually need an IDP?

An International Driving Permit is not a separate license; it is an official, UN-sanctioned translation of your domestic driving license into multiple languages (such as English, French, Spanish, and Arabic).

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You absolutely must get an IDP if you plan to drive in:

Non-English speaking countries: Places like Japan, South Korea, Italy, Spain, or Greece will not accept a standard Indian DL.

Countries demanding local translations: While Germany and France accept your Indian license, getting a certified translation can be more tedious and expensive than simply carrying an IDP from India.

Pro tip for car rentals: Even if a country's government legally permits an Indian driving license, individual car rental companies frequently enforce stricter internal policies. Many rental desks will refuse to release a car to an Indian license holder without an IDP.

How to apply for an IDP in India

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You can easily apply for an IDP before you fly out through the official government portal or your local Regional Transport Office (RTO). It generally costs ₹1,000, requires your valid DL, passport, visa, and medical certificate (Form 1A), and is valid for one year from the date of issue.