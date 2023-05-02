'Hungry' South Korean student eats banana artwork duct-taped on museum wall

An art installation at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul was disrupted by an art student who claimed to be "hungry".

Noh Huyn-soo, an art student from Seoul National University, ate a banana that was part of an installation by artist Maurizio Cattelan, saying he was "hungry" after skipping breakfast, BBC reported.

The "Comedian" installation, created by Italian visual artist Maurizio Cattelan, consisted of a fresh banana affixed to a wall with the help of a duct tape.

Video of the incident has been shared on social media. In the film, Noh can be seen taking off the banana from the wall and eating it in front on onlookers. The boy then tapes the peel to the wall and poses for a moment.

In an interview with local broadcaster KBS, Noh said, "Damaging a work of modern art could also be seen as an artwork." He also asked, "Isn't it taped there to be eaten?"

Noh also stated that he saw Cattelan's work as a rebellion against a certain authority. There could be another rebellion against the rebellion, the Seoul National University student added.

Interestingly, this wasn't a first with Cattelan's work.

In 2019, performance artist David Datuna pulled the banana from the wall after the artwork was sold for $120,000 (£91,000) at Art Basel in Miami, according to the report.

No further action was taken and the banana was swiftly replaced.

