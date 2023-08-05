'I can take care of myself': Samantha quashes rumours of taking Rs 25 crore from Telugu hero for myositis treatment

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has addressed rumors circulating about her health and financial situation. The actress, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year, has been the subject of speculation regarding her treatment costs. Reports suggested that she had borrowed a staggering Rs 25 crore from a prominent Telugu film industry actor to cover her medical expenses.

However, Samantha has vehemently denied these claims. In a recent Instagram post, she dismissed the rumours, stating that she was only spending a fraction of the alleged amount on her treatment. "I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career," she wrote, implying that she is financially capable of managing her own medical expenses.

"Rs 25 crore to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment," she wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday.

The actress also expressed her concern about the irresponsible spread of misinformation regarding her condition and its treatment. Myositis, which causes inflammation of the muscles, affects thousands of people, and Samantha urged the public to be more responsible when discussing such matters.

She underwent hyperbaric therapy for the condition in April, which involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised environment to help the body grow stem cells and fight pathogens.

Despite her health challenges, Samantha has continued to work in the film industry. She recently completed shooting for her upcoming web series 'Citadel', where she will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. She has also been promoting her forthcoming film 'Shaakuntalam', even as she manages her health condition.

Samantha's remuneration per movie is reported to be between Rs 3.5-4 crore, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry. This further supports her assertion that she is fully capable of handling her own medical expenses.

