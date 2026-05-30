India’s ice cream aisle is about to see a significant shift. Kwality Wall’s has announced that its entire portfolio will transition to milk-based ice creams by next year, moving away from frozen desserts made with vegetable fats such as palm oil. The company says nearly half of its range will be dairy-based this year, with the transition largely complete in 2027.

Advertisement

The announcement has reignited a long-running consumer debate: What exactly is the difference between ice cream, frozen dessert and frozen yogurt?

Ice Cream: Made with milk fat

Ice cream is a dairy product in which the primary source of fat comes from milk and milk products such as cream. It is known for its rich, creamy texture and is generally perceived as a premium frozen treat.

In India, products labelled as "ice cream" must meet specific dairy-fat requirements laid down under food regulations. The fat component comes from milk rather than vegetable oils.

MUST READ | Kwality Wall’s ice creams will be milk-based from now, become cheaper: Report

Key ingredients: Milk, Cream, Milk solids, Sugar and Flavourings

Advertisement

Frozen Dessert: Similar look, different fat source

Frozen desserts may look and taste similar to ice cream, but the key difference lies in the fat used. Instead of milk fat, many frozen desserts use vegetable oils and fats, including palm oil. Because of this distinction, manufacturers are required to label these products as "frozen dessert" rather than "ice cream."

Key ingredients: Vegetable fat or oil, Milk solids, Sugar, Emulsifiers and stabilisers and Flavourings.

Frozen desserts gained popularity in India because vegetable fats are generally cheaper than dairy fat, helping companies keep prices competitive.

Frozen Yogurt: The tangy alternative

Frozen yogurt, often called "froyo," is made using cultured milk and yogurt cultures. It typically has a tangier taste than ice cream and is marketed as a lighter alternative, although sugar levels can vary widely between products.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT | 17 flavours, ₹750 a scoop: How & where to buy Anant Ambani’s viral Vantara ice cream

Key ingredients: Yogurt, Milk, Sugar, Live cultures (in many varieties) and Flavourings.

Unlike traditional ice cream, frozen yogurt contains fermented dairy ingredients that give it its characteristic flavour.

Why Kwality Wall’s decision is significant

For years, a large portion of the Indian frozen treats market operated in the frozen dessert category, using vegetable fats instead of dairy fat. Kwality Wall’s now says it wants to align its Indian business with its global identity as an ice cream company and believes consumers increasingly prefer milk-based products that are perceived as higher quality and more nutritious.

The move could intensify competition in India’s dairy-based ice cream segment, where brands such as Amul have traditionally highlighted their use of milk fat. It may also encourage consumers to pay closer attention to product labels and understand whether they are buying an ice cream, a frozen dessert or a frozen yogurt.