17 flavours, ₹750 a scoop: How & where to buy Anant Ambani’s viral Vantara ice cream 

Anant Ambani’s Vantara has entered the premium dessert space with Vantara Creamery, a luxury ice cream brand that has quickly become a talking point online for its ₹750-a-scoop pricing and India-inspired flavours.

For now, those looking to try the viral ice cream can head to Jio World Drive in Mumbai, where Vantara Creamery has made its debut through an experiential ice cream truck format. Reports say the brand has launched with 17 artisanal flavours, including options such as Malai Kulfi, Guava Chilli, Filter Coffee, Lemon Sorbet and Kesar Peda.

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The ice creams are made using A2 Gir cow milk, positioned as the premium ingredient behind the richer texture and luxury pricing. Some reports peg the starting price at ₹750 per scoop, plus taxes, with select dessert combinations going higher.

The launch marks a new consumer-facing extension for Vantara, which is otherwise known as Anant Ambani’s wildlife rescue, care and conservation initiative based in Jamnagar. Its move into the dessert market blends premiumisation with nostalgia, using familiar Indian flavours to target urban consumers looking for an experience-led indulgence.

So, where can you buy Anant Ambani’s Vantara ice cream? Currently, the reported location is Jio World Drive, Mumbai. There is no confirmed wider retail or online delivery rollout mentioned in the available reports yet.

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The brand made its debut at Jio World Drive through an experiential ice cream truck that served visitors on May 9 and 10. The official Instagram page of Vantara described the flavours as “Filter Coffee for the ones who go all in, Lemon Sorbet for the ones who keep it cool, Guava Chilli for the ones who spice things up, Malai Kulfi for those who keep it classic, and more.”

What is Vantara?

Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation initiative backed by the Reliance Foundation and led by Anant Ambani, has recently entered the premium dessert business with the launch of Vantara Creamery in Mumbai. But the larger Vantara project itself has been one of India’s most talked-about wildlife initiatives in recent years.

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Located inside the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery complex in Gujarat, Vantara describes itself as a global-level animal rescue, treatment and rehabilitation centre focused on endangered, injured, abused and captive animals.

Vantara is spread across nearly 3,000 to 3,500 acres in Jamnagar district of Gujarat, making it one of the world’s largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facilities.

The project houses rescued animals in large naturalistic enclosures designed to replicate their native habitats. It also includes specialised veterinary hospitals, wildlife ambulances, quarantine zones, elephant care facilities and nutrition centres.

The facility is not open to the public. According to Reliance Foundation and Vantara’s official communication, the initiative currently provides care to more than 1.5 lakh animals across over 2,000 species.