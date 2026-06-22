‘Imagine in thunderstorm…’: Bengaluru flat’s toilet in balcony set-up leaves netizens in splits

Looking for a flat in Bengaluru is an experience in itself – you never know what gems you might stumble upon. If you are lucky, you might find what you are looking for within days, or you know, you might find a flat that has a toilet on the balcony.

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Like these women, who shared their experience – we are hoping that it was only for the purposes of serving the greater good – on social media. That video was shared on Reddit, and netizens spent no time cracking the choicest jokes.

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In the video, a woman can be seen moving towards the balcony in a flat. As she opens the door to the balcony, with a half-wall and fence above it, she is greeted by another woman, who points towards the toilet on the balcony. “How can anyone sit here and do their business,” asks one of the women, cracking up. The balcony overlooks several other houses, including the terrace of the one nearby.

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The video is inundated with jokes, because seriously, what else are you gonna do?

Someone even suggested “installing curtains”, while one pointed out it was ideal for those who needed a smoke before going about their morning business. Some even reasoned that those minutes are important for “deep introspection”.

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“When we said we need more public bathrooms, we meant something different,” a user on Reddit joked, while another said, “Bro getting the premium Bangalore experience!”

Yet another user quipped: “Imagine sh**ting in a thunderstorm at night with the lights out.” Honestly, that’s a terrifying thought!

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Oh well, whatever suits whoever.