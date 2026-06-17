'Hum toh desi hi rahenge': Video of passengers on Bengaluru airport floor goes viral

A viral video from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has triggered a debate on social media after showing passengers resting on floors and cement benches, prompting comparisons with crowded railway stations. The clip, filmed at Terminal 2, drew attention due to the contrast between the airport's design and the way some travellers were seen waiting for their flights.

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Shared on Instagram by digital creator Aafreen Ahemadi, the video opens with visuals of Terminal 2, which is often described as one of India's most beautiful airports. Known for its nature-inspired design, the terminal features greenery, hanging plants, bamboo installations, fountains and large open spaces that create a garden-like setting.

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The video then shifts to the departure area, where several passengers are seen lying on cement seating structures with their heads resting on bags and backpacks, while others are stretched out under the shade of indoor trees.

Watch viral video here:

The video also carried the text, "Tum jitna bhi International airport banwalo, hum toh desi hi rahenge" (No matter how international-level airport you build, we will still remain desi), adding a humorous note to the visuals. The contrast between the airport's infrastructure and passengers sleeping in public spaces quickly caught the attention of users online.

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Social media reactions

Many users criticised the behaviour, saying airports are shared public spaces, and travellers should be mindful of how they use them. One user wrote, "Itna Aesthetic Airport n desi log iz alwayz desi"(Such an aesthetic airport, but desi folks will always be desi)

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Others, however, defended the passengers, saying long layovers, delayed flights and a lack of comfortable resting areas often leave travellers with little choice. Some also said sleeping in airports is not unique to India.

One user commented, "It happens almost all international airports specially out of India.."

Another user wrote, "Have you been outside India?… there also people sleeps at airport during long overhauls. Also sleeps on the floor inside the airport."