IMD says monsoon likely to move into these states in 2-3 days; check details  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that monsoon is likely to move into West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar and also some parts of the southern peninsula over the next two days. The weather office added that monsoon is also likely to advance over some parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh in 2-3 days.

The Met Department said in its forecast: "Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular India, some parts of Odisha, some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh during next 2-3 days".

Moreover, moderate thunderstorms and lightning coupled with moderate rains are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu including Thiravallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts. Rainfall may lead to water logging in low-lying areas as well as traffic blockage.

Watch: International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga asanas that can help improve mental health

Watch: International Yoga Day: Sunil Bharti Mittal, Baba Ramdev, Roshni Nadar, Swati Bhargava, Sergey Brin, other business leaders who practice Yoga

Watch: Vande Bharat rakes to replace Mumbai local trains: New AC rakes to replace old; check facilities, safety features, and more

Watch: Titanic tourist submarine ‘Titan’ goes missing with British and Pakistani billionaires among five onboard. Find out about passenger billionaire Hamish Harding’s Indian connection

Meanwhile, the onset of monsoon in Kerala got delayed by around a week largely due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. Biparjoy has now weakened into a depression centered over Rajasthan. As the cyclone weakens further, heavy rainfall is likely to prevail in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh till Wednesday.

The weather office said: “The Well Marked Low Pressure Area (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’) over central parts of northeast Rajasthan & neighbourhood now lies over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining areas of northwest Madhya Pradesh & southwest Uttar Pradesh. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto middle tropospheric levels. It is very likely to continue to move nearly east-northeastwards and weaken further during next 12 hours.”

While heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over eastern Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh till Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to prevail over southwest Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Met department added that maximum temperatures are expected to fall 3-5˚ Celsius over Madhya Pradesh and east India during the next 5 days.

Watch: Titanic tourist submarine Titan updates: From Rs 2 crore per ticket, search ops amid noise from missing submersible to ‘red flags’ the sub had, video game controller used to navigate it

Watch: AI recreates Atif Aslam version of Arjit Singh’s ‘Gerua’. From Weeknd singing ‘O Bedardeya’ to a dream collab of Atif, Diljit and Sidhu Moosewala, how AI is redefining music industry

Watch: Ram Charan, wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcome baby girl. Chiranjeevi visits granddaughter at hospital; Allu Arjun spotted; RRR's Jr NTR, Rakul Preet, Lavanya Tripathi congratulate new parents

Watch: Netflix TUDUM 2023: Suhana Khan’s debut The Archies, Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, Money Heist spin-off Berlin, Squid Game Season 2- Teasers, Release Dates and more

Watch: Kia Seltos facelift to be unveiled on July 4. Check out expected price, features, design, rivals like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor

Watch: Top upcoming WhatsApp features: Screen-sharing, multi account support and more

Watch: Tata Motors, Titan, IHCL, Metro Brands, other Jhunjhuwala multibagger stocks that outperformed Nifty, Sensex in one year

Watch: Buzzing stocks on June 20, 2023: RVNL, Concor, IIFL Securities, HDFC AMC, Timken, others

Watch: Nykaa share price jumps 17% in 1 month; brokerages bullish on the new-age company stock. Should you buy?

Also Read: 'Adipurush' box office collection day 5: Negative word of mouth, ticket cancellations impact earnings; check numbers here

Also Read: Heatwave in UP: IMD issues orange alert for these 8 districts, respite likely from tomorrow