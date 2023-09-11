Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2023: Will rain allow the 'Super 4' match on the reserve day?

Ind vs Pak: The much-awaited India vs Pakistan in the first game of the Super 4 round of the 2023 Asia Cup yesterday (September 10) was called off due to rain at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, in the capital city of Sri Lanka. But this time, since the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decided to keep a reserved day for the match, the game will resume today (September 11) from where it was disrupted.

In yesterday’s match, only 24.1 overs were bowled as rain disrupted the game mid-way as India scored 147/2 with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul still remaining on the pitch. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored their respective fifties but left India in distress when they both departed quickly.

Today, the Indian cricket team is expected to resume the game on a positive note against the Babar Azam-led team.

However, today, as well, the rain gods do not seem in favour of the match because, as per several posts and pictures shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), it is raining since morning in the capital city of Sri Lanka. Even the local weather agency suggests that rain is expected over Colombo on Monday. The match is scheduled to resume at 3 pm local time, also 3 pm IST.

This is the second time that the game between India and Pakistan was disrupted due to rain in the Asia Cup 2023. Previously, on September 2 as well teams had to leave the match in between because of the bad weather in Sri Lanka

Pakistan squad:

The Pakistan team will include Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Indian squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (W/K), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. The live streaming will be free for mobile application users.