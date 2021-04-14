India administers over 11 crore COVID vaccines in 89 days; 10 states account for 82% of new cases

The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country has surged past the 11 crore-mark amid the 'Tika Utsav' or vaccination festival, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday.

The ministry noted that cumulatively, 11,11,79,578 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,53,488 sessions on the fourth day of the Tika Utsav. And, in the last 24 hours, more than 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered across the country.

Maharashtra has topped the list with 9.67 per cent, followed by Rajasthan (9.07 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (8.74 per cent), Gujarat (8.73 per cent), West Bengal (7.51 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (5.90 per cent), Karnataka (5.80 per cent) and Kerala (4.74 per cent).

The eight aforementioned states account for 60.16 per cent of the total doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far given in the country, the health ministry added.

In addition to this, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the ten states that account for 82.04 per cent of the fresh coronavirus infections in the country. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 60,212, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 17,963 while Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 new cases in the span of 24 hours.

Sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the health ministry highlighted.

India's total active caseload reached 13,65,704 on Wednesday. It now comprises 9.84 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.16 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 43.54 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

The country's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,23,36,036 as of April 14. The national recovery rate has declined to 88.92 per cent. In the past 24 hours, India recorded a total of 82,339 recoveries, while 1,027 deaths were reported in the same period.

Ten states account for 86.08 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (281), followed by Chhattisgarh with 156 daily deaths on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, eleven states/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These include Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh.

